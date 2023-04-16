MORBID ANGEL's TREY AZAGTHOTH: 'If You Don't Like My Music, F*** You. Go Listen To Some Other Band'

In a new interview with McVay Productions, MORBID ANGEL guitarist Trey Azagthoth spoke about his mindset when composing music for his long-running death metal outfit. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The way I look at it when I write my music, if people don't like it, fuck you. Fuck you. Go listen to some other band. I write fucking music for myself. I don't write music for any fans, and if they don't like it, then they can just fucking move on to some other band or whatever. That's the way I look at it. I'm not really afraid, like, 'Well, I hope I'm catchy' and 'I hope this is gonna be trending' or whatever like that. Actually, I'm trying to do anti-trends… It's a big 'fuck you' to anybody that thinks they wanna follow trends or rules or things like that; they think that's important. Other than coming from yourselves."

He added: "I don't need other people to make me feel valid. I determine that by myself… If you don't like it, fuck you. That's the way I look at it."

MORBID ANGEL kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on March 15 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Florida. The trek marks the band's first with drummer Charlie Koryn, who has previously played with ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM and SKELETAL REMAINS. The tour, featuring support from REVOCATION, will run through April 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Azagthoth with bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren),who left the band eight years ago.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

A 50-year-old man died when the roof collapsed at a theater hosting a MORBID ANGEL concert in Belvidere, Illinois late last month.

Although the concert was reportedly sold out, the Belvidere Police Department said only 260 people were at the Apollo Theater on March 31 when the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area. The capacity of the theater is around 1,500.

In total, 28 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics and another 48 people sought treatment on their own.