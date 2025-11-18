More Than 160 Bands, Including GUNS N' ROSES And FOO FIGHTERS, Announced For 2026 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

More Than 160 Bands, Including GUNS N' ROSES And FOO FIGHTERS, Announced For 2026 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE FestivalNovember 18, 2025
Following a record-breaking event in 2025, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7-10, 2026 for its biggest year yet. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to unleash the full music lineup for the event's 15th year.
GUNS N' ROSES and FOO FIGHTERS join previously announced headliners BRING ME THE HORIZON and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE for an incredible four days of music at the World Center of Rock.
Welcome To Rockville 2026 will feature more than 160 bands spanning all rock genres on 5 stages, topped by:
Thursday, May 7: GUNS N' ROSES, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GODSMACK, STAIND
Friday, May 8: FOO FIGHTERS, TURNSTILE, THE OFFSPRING, PARKWAY DRIVE
Saturday, May 9: BRING ME THE HORIZON, BREAKING BENJAMIN, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LAMB OF GOD
Sunday, May 10: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, RISE AGAINST, YELLOWCARD
The overall music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2026 is as follows:
FOO FIGHTERS
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
GUNS N' ROSES
BRING ME THE HORIZON
TURNSTILE
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
THE OFFSPRING
BREAKING BENJAMIN
A DAY TO REMEMBER
GODSMACK
STAIND
PARKWAY DRIVE
LAMB OF GOD
YELLOWCARD
RISE AGAINST
ALL TIME LOW
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
ALICE COOPER
ICE NINE KILLS
AMON AMARTH
SIMPLE PLAN
LORNA SHORE
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
HIGHLY SUSPECT
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
ARCHITECTS
JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING
POPPY
THE WARNING
BEHEMOTH
DETHKLOK
ZAKK SABBATH
FLYLEAF WITH LACEY STURM
TOM MORELLO
UNDEROATH
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
MAYDAY PARADE
SEPULTURA
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
STARSET
COAL CHAMBER
SEVENDUST
YELAWOLF
BADFLOWER
STORY OF THE YEAR
PLAIN WHITE T'S
AVATAR
IN FLAMES
SWITCHFOOT
THE HOME TEAM
STATE CHAMPS
GYM CLASS HEROES
THE PLOT IN YOU
STATIC-X
HATEBREED
WE THE KINGS
PALEFACE SWISS
KREATOR
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
3OH!3
CRADLE OF FILTH
THE WONDER YEARS
L.S. DUNES
ATREYU
DRAGONFORCE
WIND ROSE
CARCASS
PALAYE ROYALE
FAILURE
POLARIS
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
BLESSTHEFALL
DEVILDRIVER
FROM FIRST TO LAST
APOCALYPTICA
SENSES FAIL
FOUR YEAR STRONG
FUEL
VIOLENT VIRA
DYING FETUS
BREATHE CAROLINA
WHITECHAPEL
THROWN
BLOODYWOOD
BUCKCHERRY
ALL THAT REMAINS
ANBERLIN
MAGNOLIA PARK
CATTLE DECAPITATION
THE READY SET
CATCH YOUR BREATH
CROWN THE EMPIRE
CHELSEA GRIN
DEATH ANGEL
BIFFY CLYRO
DROWNING POOL
DOPE
MAKE THEM SUFFER
THORNHILL
DEMON HUNTER
SALIVA
BRAND OF SACRIFICE
FOZZY
HOLDING ABSENCE
SICK PUPPIES
10 YEARS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
VOILÀ
NAPALM DEATH
SPINESHANK
THY ART IS MURDER
ALPHA WOLF
DEICIDE
THE PARADOX
LOCAL H
CARNIFEX
BODYSNATCHER
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
EGYPT CENTRAL
WINONA FIGHTER
HOUSE OF PROTECTION
FAME ON FIRE
THE WORD ALIVE
AMIRA ELFEKY
SUFFOCATION
NONPOINT
THE ATARIS
JILUKA
NEKROGOBLIKON
RED
ILL NIÑO
PSYCHOSTICK
ADELITAS WAY
FRAMING HANLEY
IMMOLATION
ARCHERS
GALACTIC EMPIRE
SIGNS OF THE SWARM
PRIMER 55
DISEMBODIED TYRANT
ASHES REMAIN
SPIRITWORLD, DISTANT
INFECTED RAIN
CASTLE RAT
NOT ENOUGH SPACE
THE HAUNT
WOLVES AT THE GATE
SNUFFED ON SIGHT
IF NOT FOR ME
COLORBLIND
LADRONES
PLATINUM MOON
NETHERWALKER
KILL THE ROBOT
Zoltan Bathory of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH said: "We are dropping our tenth studio album and kicking off our 20th-anniversary world tour in 2026, so starting the year at Welcome To Rockville feels perfect. It is one of the biggest rock festivals in North America, and there is no better stage to fire the first shot of this next chapter of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH."
In addition, the Welcome To Rockville Battle for the Big Stage competition has returned for the 2026 edition. Through November 30, bands can enter the competition. Then, leading up to the festival, viewers can vote on who they want to play Rockville during the Sunday episodes of the Space Zebra show at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on the DWP Twitch channel.
Fans will kick off the Welcome To Rockville celebration at the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site on May 6 with performances from FUEL, LOCAL H, ADELITAS WAY and ASHES REMAIN. Pre-party passes are included with all camping packages and available to the public as a standalone ticket for $15 (all-in).
"Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined," says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "Last year's record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year's lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it's what keeps this genre alive and moving forward. Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it's important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I'm truly grateful for."
"With the full lineup now revealed, fans can start getting loud for the 15th anniversary of Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway," said Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway. "We're bringing the heat in 2026 — GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GODSMACK, BREAKING BENJAMIN and over 160 bands ready to blow the doors off The World Center of Racing. Daytona is built for moments like this, and Rockville will deliver them all weekend long."
Earlier this year, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP),one of the world's premier independent live event producers, and Daytona International Speedway (DIS),the world-renowned motorsports facility, announced a landmark 10-year agreement securing Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach through 2035.
All Welcome To Rockville passes — including Single-Day, 4-Day GA, VIP, and the exclusive Daytona Owners Club — are on sale now. Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available for over six months.
Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes — including 4-Day GA and Single Day GA — to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility here.
A Welcome To Rockville student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single Day GA Pass via FEVO.
Fans can book an official Welcome To Rockville hotel package via Jampack starting as low as $10 down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Jampack Hotel + Admission packages also allow festival re-entry each day. Additional perks vary depending on the hotel package.
An extremely limited number of Car + Tent camping passes are still available as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include festival re-entry access and free entry to the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site. RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, a general store for supplies and more. General and Premium Parking passes are also available.
Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar. The 2025 edition drew fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, bringing a worldwide audience to Daytona Beach and Volusia County. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement — making it not only a cultural powerhouse but also a major driver of regional growth.
Onsite attractions will include the ferris wheel and other amusement rides, plus The Pit Stop Shop featuring vintage Welcome To Rockville merch, the Salty Skeeters tiki bar, and more to be announced.
For more information on Welcome To Rockville, please visit welcometorockville.com.