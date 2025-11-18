More Than 160 Bands, Including GUNS N' ROSES And FOO FIGHTERS, Announced For 2026 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

Following a record-breaking event in 2025, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7-10, 2026 for its biggest year yet. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to unleash the full music lineup for the event's 15th year.

GUNS N' ROSES and FOO FIGHTERS join previously announced headliners BRING ME THE HORIZON and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE for an incredible four days of music at the World Center of Rock.

Welcome To Rockville 2026 will feature more than 160 bands spanning all rock genres on 5 stages, topped by:

Thursday, May 7: GUNS N' ROSES, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GODSMACK, STAIND

Friday, May 8: FOO FIGHTERS, TURNSTILE, THE OFFSPRING, PARKWAY DRIVE

Saturday, May 9: BRING ME THE HORIZON, BREAKING BENJAMIN, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LAMB OF GOD

Sunday, May 10: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, RISE AGAINST, YELLOWCARD

The overall music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2026 is as follows:

FOO FIGHTERS

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

GUNS N' ROSES

BRING ME THE HORIZON

TURNSTILE

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

THE OFFSPRING

BREAKING BENJAMIN

A DAY TO REMEMBER

GODSMACK

STAIND

PARKWAY DRIVE

LAMB OF GOD

YELLOWCARD

RISE AGAINST

ALL TIME LOW

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

ALICE COOPER

ICE NINE KILLS

AMON AMARTH

SIMPLE PLAN

LORNA SHORE

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

HIGHLY SUSPECT

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

ARCHITECTS

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

POPPY

THE WARNING

BEHEMOTH

DETHKLOK

ZAKK SABBATH

FLYLEAF WITH LACEY STURM

TOM MORELLO

UNDEROATH

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

MAYDAY PARADE

SEPULTURA

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

STARSET

COAL CHAMBER

SEVENDUST

YELAWOLF

BADFLOWER

STORY OF THE YEAR

PLAIN WHITE T'S

AVATAR

IN FLAMES

SWITCHFOOT

THE HOME TEAM

STATE CHAMPS

GYM CLASS HEROES

THE PLOT IN YOU

STATIC-X

HATEBREED

WE THE KINGS

PALEFACE SWISS

KREATOR

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

3OH!3

CRADLE OF FILTH

THE WONDER YEARS

L.S. DUNES

ATREYU

DRAGONFORCE

WIND ROSE

CARCASS

PALAYE ROYALE

FAILURE

POLARIS

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

BLESSTHEFALL

DEVILDRIVER

FROM FIRST TO LAST

APOCALYPTICA

SENSES FAIL

FOUR YEAR STRONG

FUEL

VIOLENT VIRA

DYING FETUS

BREATHE CAROLINA

WHITECHAPEL

THROWN

BLOODYWOOD

BUCKCHERRY

ALL THAT REMAINS

ANBERLIN

MAGNOLIA PARK

CATTLE DECAPITATION

THE READY SET

CATCH YOUR BREATH

CROWN THE EMPIRE

CHELSEA GRIN

DEATH ANGEL

BIFFY CLYRO

DROWNING POOL

DOPE

MAKE THEM SUFFER

THORNHILL

DEMON HUNTER

SALIVA

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

FOZZY

HOLDING ABSENCE

SICK PUPPIES

10 YEARS

DEAD POET SOCIETY

VOILÀ

NAPALM DEATH

SPINESHANK

THY ART IS MURDER

ALPHA WOLF

DEICIDE

THE PARADOX

LOCAL H

CARNIFEX

BODYSNATCHER

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

EGYPT CENTRAL

WINONA FIGHTER

HOUSE OF PROTECTION

FAME ON FIRE

THE WORD ALIVE

AMIRA ELFEKY

SUFFOCATION

NONPOINT

THE ATARIS

JILUKA

NEKROGOBLIKON

RED

ILL NIÑO

PSYCHOSTICK

ADELITAS WAY

FRAMING HANLEY

IMMOLATION

ARCHERS

GALACTIC EMPIRE

SIGNS OF THE SWARM

PRIMER 55

DISEMBODIED TYRANT

ASHES REMAIN

SPIRITWORLD, DISTANT

INFECTED RAIN

CASTLE RAT

NOT ENOUGH SPACE

THE HAUNT

WOLVES AT THE GATE

SNUFFED ON SIGHT

IF NOT FOR ME

COLORBLIND

LADRONES

PLATINUM MOON

NETHERWALKER

KILL THE ROBOT

Zoltan Bathory of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH said: "We are dropping our tenth studio album and kicking off our 20th-anniversary world tour in 2026, so starting the year at Welcome To Rockville feels perfect. It is one of the biggest rock festivals in North America, and there is no better stage to fire the first shot of this next chapter of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH."

In addition, the Welcome To Rockville Battle for the Big Stage competition has returned for the 2026 edition. Through November 30, bands can enter the competition. Then, leading up to the festival, viewers can vote on who they want to play Rockville during the Sunday episodes of the Space Zebra show at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on the DWP Twitch channel.

Fans will kick off the Welcome To Rockville celebration at the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site on May 6 with performances from FUEL, LOCAL H, ADELITAS WAY and ASHES REMAIN. Pre-party passes are included with all camping packages and available to the public as a standalone ticket for $15 (all-in).

"Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined," says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "Last year's record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year's lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BRING ME THE HORIZON, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it's what keeps this genre alive and moving forward. Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it's important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I'm truly grateful for."

"With the full lineup now revealed, fans can start getting loud for the 15th anniversary of Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway," said Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway. "We're bringing the heat in 2026 — GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GODSMACK, BREAKING BENJAMIN and over 160 bands ready to blow the doors off The World Center of Racing. Daytona is built for moments like this, and Rockville will deliver them all weekend long."

Earlier this year, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP),one of the world's premier independent live event producers, and Daytona International Speedway (DIS),the world-renowned motorsports facility, announced a landmark 10-year agreement securing Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach through 2035.

All Welcome To Rockville passes — including Single-Day, 4-Day GA, VIP, and the exclusive Daytona Owners Club — are on sale now. Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available for over six months.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes — including 4-Day GA and Single Day GA — to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility here.

A Welcome To Rockville student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single Day GA Pass via FEVO.

Fans can book an official Welcome To Rockville hotel package via Jampack starting as low as $10 down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Jampack Hotel + Admission packages also allow festival re-entry each day. Additional perks vary depending on the hotel package.

An extremely limited number of Car + Tent camping passes are still available as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include festival re-entry access and free entry to the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site. RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, a general store for supplies and more. General and Premium Parking passes are also available.

Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar. The 2025 edition drew fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, bringing a worldwide audience to Daytona Beach and Volusia County. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement — making it not only a cultural powerhouse but also a major driver of regional growth.

Onsite attractions will include the ferris wheel and other amusement rides, plus The Pit Stop Shop featuring vintage Welcome To Rockville merch, the Salty Skeeters tiki bar, and more to be announced.

For more information on Welcome To Rockville, please visit welcometorockville.com.