MOTHER LOVE BONE's 'Shine' EP And Classic Debut 'Apple' To Be Reissued In September

UMe celebrates the legacy of one of the most quietly influential bands in history, MOTHER LOVE BONE, by reissuing the Seattle, Washington group's "Shine" EP and seminal full-length debut "Apple" on September 26. This reissue is a testament to the enduring impact of MOTHER LOVE BONE's music and a must-have for any serious music collector. Both "Shine" and "Apple" will be available in multiple physical configurations, including CD, standard black vinyl, or limited-edition color vinyl variants. A limited-edition, newly remastered Japan-exclusive mini-LP/SHM-CD that includes both the "Shine" EP, as well as the debut full-length album "Apple", will also be available on October 10.

The CD version of the "Shine" EP includes "Capricorn Sister (Album Version)" as a bonus track, not included on the LP. The "Shine" vinyl formats feature a four-song track list repeated on both sides, and it is available in three options: a standard black vinyl, a limited-edition "Purple Haze" vinyl, and a limited-edition "Skyblue" vinyl LP.

Fully remastered for the 35th anniversary, "Apple" is officially being released for the first time since 1990. The CD version includes two bonus tracks not included on the vinyl format: "Gentle Groove" and "Mr. Danny Boy". At the same time, the vinyl formats will be available in standard black vinyl, a limited-edition "Red Alert" color vinyl, or a limited-edition "Apple Habanero" color vinyl.

MOTHER LOVE BONE's sound, a unique blend of larger-than-life rock 'n' roll and intense nascent alternative, was first introduced on the "Shine" EP on March 6, 1989. This release showcased the interplay between drummer Greg Gilmore, lead guitarist Bruce Fairweather, the late legendary frontman Andrew Wood, and the tandem of guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament, who would later co-found PEARL JAM. The band's influence on the grunge and alternative rock scenes is undeniable, and their music continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans.

The EP also effectively set the stage for the band to deliver a classic in the form of "Apple". The latter arrived on August 14, 1990, in the wake of Wood's untimely passing, which had occurred less than five months earlier. Despite this tragic loss, its 13 tracks stood as a testament to both the frontman's outsized talent and the once-in-a-lifetime chemistry shared by his bandmates. The album yielded favorites such as "Crown Of Thorns" and "This Is Shangrila", among many others. To date, it has generated tens of millions of streams.

Speaking to "Apple"'s long-lasting impact, Rolling Stone asserted, "Their combination of Northwest grunge and runny-mascara glam sounded like a prediction of where hair metal, just beginning its decline in 1990, could go." Ultimate Classic Rock applauded how "On 'Apple', the quintet combined funk-metal flash, bluesy LED ZEPPELIN homages, glam-grunge charisma and hard rock & roll aggression while eschewing hair metal's sleazy pomp in favor of something more soulful." Classic Rock professed, "MLB walked the thin line between cutting-edge rock and evocative echoes from the past." Plus, Pitchfork hailed it among "The 25 Best Grunge Albums Of The '90s," going on to attest, "'Apple' is nonetheless a foundational text for prophesying how the genre's grimy guitar sound could be reengineered for arena-rattling mass appeal."

"Shine" CD track listing (**with one bonus track)

01. Capricorn Sister (Album Version)**

02. Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Thorns

03. Half Ass Monkey Boy

04. Mindshaker Meltdown

05. Thru Fade Away

"Shine" LP track listing:

Side A

01. Thru Fade Away

02. Mindshaker Meltdown

03. Half Ass Monkey Boy

04. Chloe Dancer/ Crown Of Thorns

Side B = A

"Apple" CD track listing (**with two bonus tracks)

01. This is Shangrila

02. Stardog Champion

03. Holy Roller

04. Bone China

05. Come Bite The Apple

06. Stargazer

07. Heartshine

08. Captain Hi-Top

09. Man Of Golden Words

10. Capricorn Sister

11. Gentle Groove**

12. Mr. Danny Boy**

13. Crown Of Thorns

"Apple" LP track listing

Side A

01. This Is Shangrila

02. Stardog Champion

03. Holy Roller

04. Bone China

05. Come Bite The Apple

Side B

01. Heartshine

02. Stargazer

03. Captain Hi-Top

04. Man Of Golden Words

05. Capricorn Sister

06. Crown Of Thorns