MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES And ICE NINE KILLS Announce Additional 'Trinity Of Terror' Dates; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ICE NINE KILLS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE have announced several additional dates for the third and final leg of their massively popular "Trinity Of Terror" tour. The newly added dates — which include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego and more — will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests ATREYU.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMTOT" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly added "Trinity Of Terror" tour dates:

November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

November 30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

December 02 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

December 03 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena

December 05 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

December 06 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center

December 07 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

December 08 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Scoring The End Of The World", was released in June via Roadrunner. The LP marks MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's first full-length body of work since 2019's "Disguise". "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece", which lit up streaming platforms and continues to impact Active Rock Radio. With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of KNOCKED LOOSE, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH, and video game composer Mick Gordon, the album finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out in October 2021 via Sumerian Records. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross". The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.

ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" was released in October 2021. The LP scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, and hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts.