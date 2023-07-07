MOTIONLESS IN WHITE To Release 'Deluxe Edition' Of 'Scoring The End Of The World' Album

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has announced details of a special deluxe edition of its celebrated new album "Scoring The End Of The World". Available for pre-order today, "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" sees the band expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks: "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix),and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection". Set for worldwide release on September 8, "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" will be available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants: black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:

01. Meltdown

02. Sign Of Life

03. Werewolf

04. Porcelain

05. Slaughterhouse (feat. Bryan Garris)

06. Masterpiece

07. Cause Of Death

08. We Become The Night

09. Burned At Both Ends II

10. BFBTG: Corpse Nation

11. Cyberhex

12. Red White & Boom (feat. Caleb Shomo)

13. Scoring The End Of The World (feat. Mick Gordon)

14. Hollow Points

15. Fool's Gold

16. Timebomb (STEOTW Mix)

17. Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection

Up next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will join Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek kicks off tomorrow July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and continues through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently revealed their biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End of the World Tour", kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF. Hitting the road in style, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will launch "The Scranton Apocalypse Fest" on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, with additional performances by PARKWAY DRIVE, KNOCKED LOOSE, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, AFTER THE BURIAL, NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and MAKE THEM SUFFER. On its heels, "The Touring The End of the World Tour" rolls through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center on September 17 and various major markets across the country before closing out on October 29 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently earned two RIAA gold singles for "Another Life" and "Voices".

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is: Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).