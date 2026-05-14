MÖTLEY CRÜE And EPOCH Announce Trading Card Partnership

Global Merchandising Services, the worldwide licensing agent for legendary rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE, and Epoch Company, Ltd. today announced a new licensing partnership to produce an all-new premium MÖTLEY CRÜE trading card collection scheduled for release in December 2026 across North America.

The collectible trading card line will be distributed across hobby stores, specialty retailers, independent "mom-and-pop" shops, and major mass-market retail outlets, bringing one of rock music's most iconic bands into the rapidly growing trading card and memorabilia category. Global Merchandising Services will also showcase and distribute preview MÖTLEY CRÜE trading cards at its booth (B170) during the upcoming Licensing Expo, giving licensing partners, retailers, and industry attendees an early look at the upcoming release.

The inaugural collection will feature premium trading cards celebrating the legacy and impact of MÖTLEY CRÜE, along with highly sought-after chase elements, including authentic hand-signed cards and rare memorabilia inserts featuring concert-used items such as guitar picks, drumsticks, and lanyards connected to the band.

"Our goal is to curate a trading card product that fans will truly enjoy collecting and that the members of MÖTLEY CRÜE themselves will be proud to launch with us," said Lisa Streff, SVP of licensing and brand development at Global Merchandising Services. "We are creating an incredible tribute to the history of the band through an exciting and energetic perspective combined with premium quality and highly collectible features, including authentic autograph cards and memorabilia featuring concert-worn and concert-used items. This is the ultimate trading card product for MÖTLEY CRÜE fans and collectors."

"We are thrilled to partner with MÖTLEY CRÜE and Global Merchandising Services and on this exciting new trading card series," added Jamie Kiskis, producer, North America for Epoch's trading card division. "MÖTLEY CRÜE has one of the most passionate fan bases in music history, and we believe collectors and fans alike will be excited by the premium quality, rare memorabilia content, and unique collectibles we are creating together."

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, MÖTLEY CRÜE has commandeered the rock pantheon for over 40 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like "Kickstart My Heart" and "Home Sweet Home", are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr. and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai", among others. The band's biography, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", became a New York Times best seller in 2001 and has sold over one million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored five additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered "The Dirt", a biopic based on the best-selling book. MÖTLEY CRÜE remains a huge global draw 43 years into their career, wrapping up a two-year world stadium tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single "Dogs Of War". 2025 saw MÖTLEY CRÜE return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency — the first one since 2013 — with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. MÖTLEY CRÜE will celebrate their 45th anniversary in 2026 with a massive North American Tour between July and September.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd. is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.

Founded in 1958, Epoch Company, Ltd. is a Japanese toys, games, puzzles, collectibles, and trading card company known for globally best-selling proprietary brands Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters, as well as licensed products with leading entertainment, anime, movie, sports, and music properties.