MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitar Legend MICK MARS: 'I'm 72 And I'm Still Learning And Trying To Take Me Other Places' Musically

In a brand new interview with Justin Young of Monsters, Madness And Magic, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist Mick Mars was asked to name the best piece of advice he ever received. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can only say what probably pretty much 90 percent of musicians say. It's, like, don't stop. Don't quit. [It's] better if you're single, but if you really want to do it [while also raising a family]… God, it's tough for me to say it and be not be mean, but once you do that, you're kind of locked into doubt, 'cause you know you've got your family that you love dearly and you provide for them and stuff. But if you're a single guy, go for it. Play, play, play, play, play, play, practice, practice, practice. And I would say don't try to be like anyone or copy, play a cover song or do this or do this. Be you. Because when you start writing that song, where do you wanna go with it? Any way you want. Anywhere. It's yours. Take it wherever. As THE EAGLES say, 'No limits.' And just keep an open mind. Keep working and — I don't know — progressing. Don't stop learning. I'm 72, and I'm still learning and trying to take me other places."

Mars, who is promoting his upcoming debut solo album, "The Other Side of Mars", continued: "I'm working now on ideas for the second [solo] record — if I live that long; no, I'm kidding — I'm working right now on my second thing with some ideas and stuff. And it's, like, what I'm hearing is another step further."

"The Other Side Of Mars" will be released on February 23, 2024. The effort will be made available via Mick's own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

Birmingham, Alabama rocker Jacob Bunton collaborated extensively with Mars on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Bunton had previously worked with former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler and CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer, and has songwriting credits with Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson, among others.

Bunton sings lead on all but two of the 12 songs on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Other guests on the LP include WINGER/ALICE COOPER keyboardist Paul Taylor, KORN drummer Ray Luzier, and Brion Gamboa, who handled lead vocals on the songs "Undone" and "Killing Breed".

Bunton previously fronted the Alabama bands MARS ELECTRIC and LYNAM.

This past April, Mars filed a lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, alleging his longtime bandmates were trying to kick him out of the group and reduce his ownership stakes because of his ongoing battle with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time, according to the National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases.

Mars told the band last year he would be unable to tour because of his disease. The guitarist "just could no longer physically handle the rigors of the road," according to his lawsuit. But he said he would be able to perform with them in a "residency situation" and record with the band.

In response to Mick's decision to retire from the road, the lawsuit said, MÖTLEY CRÜE announced that Mars was "retiring" from the band and would be replaced by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5. Mars claimed he had no intention of retiring from the group, and accused CRÜE bassist and main songwriter Nikki Sixx of gaslighting Mars by alleging the guitarist had "some sort of cognitive dysfunction."