MÖTLEY CRÜE Plots Another U.S. Tour In 2024, Possible Third Las Vegas Residency

MÖTLEY CRÜE played the final show of the 2022 leg of "The Stadium Tour" Friday night (September 9) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But singer Vince Neil said MÖTLEY CRÜE will continue touring internationally with DEF LEPPARD in 2023, through Mexico and South America in the spring and soccer stadiums in Europe next summer. Plans are for MÖTLEY CRÜE to return to U.S. for more shows in 2024.

"We're far from being over," Neil told John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview that was conducted on Thursday (September 8). "When we come back in '24, we're going to do it all over again."

Neil also confirmed that there are talks of CRÜE returning for a third residency in Vegas, where they previously played a series of shows at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2012 and again in 2013.

"We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, 'Yeah, we're gonna do it,'" Neil said. "We just have to look at sometime in '24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back."

Vince went on to say that CRÜE is focusing on playing shows, with no plans to return to the studio.

"We are strictly a touring band," he said. "When you see this show at Allegiant, you’ll see why. You're going to see something that’s unbelievable, lights and lasers, three dancers. There are a lot of cool special effects, and a cool band putting on a rock show."

On Saturday (September 10),MÖTLEY CRÜE shared a message on social media thanking fans for their support and saying that the bandmembers were "excited about the future".

"Nothing as big as this comes from any one person alone," the group wrote. "Yes, you see us onstage and sometimes it seems as if it's all about us but it’s really not. It's about you the fans and who makes that happen? It’s a whole massive team. Hundreds of people behind the scenes everyday day and night. Every single element that you see was worked on for months and months.

"Our production team and crew are top of the top. Every light, every laser move, video content, video crew, bus and truck drivers, background dancers and choreographers, audio team, video team, back line team, programming, wardrobe, security, tour managers, agents and management.

"For now we take a final bow for these US and Canadian shows. Everybody is tired and yet excited about the future #TheFutureIsOurs

"SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY.

"special thanks to @defleppard for being the most bad ass tour partners and @poison @joanjett and @classlessact for support on the tour. Extra kick ass thank you to @samshapiromedia for documenting this tour."

"The Stadium Tour" kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022.

Three months ago, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen told Chile's Radio Futuro that there are plans to bring the tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE to other parts of the world. "Definitely next summer is gonna be Europe," he said. "And then South America, Australia [and] Japan — next year, hopefully at some point, we'll be playing all of those markets."

When asked to clarify that the same package that is touring the U.S. will be hitting all the other markets as well, Phil said: "That's what they're talking about. Obviously, I can say, 'Yeah, let's do that,' but we've gotta ask them as well. But I think MÖTLEY CRÜE have signed up. So hopefully that's all gonna come, and Joan Jett and POISON. That would be amazing."

Last month, "The Stadium Tour" landed at No. 4 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, which ranks worldwide active tours by the average tickets sold for reported shows taken place over the previous 30 days. According to Pollstar, "The Stadium Tour" moved 98.5% of the available tickets from concerts at 17 venues in North American cities to average 36,763 sold seats per show. The bands also earned a $4.88 million gross average.

"The Stadium Tour" marked the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt was the first time all four acts hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx said "the most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn't lie to the fans, and the band doesn't tour and then come back years later. That's what's important for us, planning what's the right time to go out."

Three years ago, Sixx said that the Netflix biopic "The Dirt", about MÖTLEY CRÜE's formative years, sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see them live, contributing to the band's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.

MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for its 2019 soundtrack to "The Dirt", the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

CRÜE's last full-length collection of new material, "Saints Of Los Angeles", came out in 2008.