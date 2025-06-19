MÖTLEY CRÜE Recruits Country Music Icon DOLLY PARTON For 'Reimagined' Version Of 'Home Sweet Home'

MÖTLEY CRÜEwill release a new compilation, "From The Beginning", on September 12 on CD and vinyl via BMG.

"From The Beginning" spans four decades of CRÜE anthems, kicking off with the band's first global single and MTV video "Live Wire" and winding through the years to 2024's Top 5 rock smash "Dogs Of War". In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation, including "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Shout at the Devil", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Wild Side" and many more. It includes a stunning new version of the band's revered classic "Home Sweet Home", reimagined as a heartfelt duet with none other than globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton.

The CD version of "From The Beginning" features 19 tracks, while the vinyl has been expanded to 21 songs, including "Afraid" and the title track of last year's "Cancelled" EP.

CD track listing:

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout At The Devil [remastered - 2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered - 2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered - 2021]

07. Home Sweet Home [remastered - 2021]

08. Girls, Girls, Girls

09. Wild Side

10. Dr. Feelgood

11. Without You

12. Kickstart My Heart

13. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

14. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

15. Primal Scream

16. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

17. Saints of Los Angeles

18. Dogs Of War

19. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

2LP track listing:

Side A

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout at the Devil [remastered -2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered -2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered -2021]

Side B

01. Home Sweet Home [remastered -2021]

02. Girls, Girls, Girls

03. Wild Side

04. Dr. Feelgood

05. Without You

Side C

01. Kickstart My Heart

02. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

03. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

04. Primal Scream

05. Afraid *

Side D

01. Saints of Los Angeles

02. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

03. Dogs Of War

04. Cancelled *

05. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

* LP-only tracks

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 made guest appearances on "Bygones", a song from Parton's "Rockstar" album.

"Bygones", which also features JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, debuted atop the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart in June 2023.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Last October, MÖTLEY CRÜE released the "Cancelled" EP, featuring the title track, MÖTLEY CRÜE's cover version of the BEASTIE BOYS classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" and "Dogs Of War". All three songs were recorded in April 2023 with longtime producer Bob Rock.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's deal with Big Machine sees the band and the label working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

