MÖTLEY CRÜE Shares 'Hotter Than Hell' Demo From Upcoming 40th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Shout At The Devil'

MÖTLEY CRÜE has shared a demo version of the song "Louder Than Hell" — with the original title of "Hotter Than Hell" — from the upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of MÖTLEY CRÜE's landmark second album, "Shout At The Devil". Check it out below.

BMG recently announced "Year Of The Devil", a multi-configuration celebration of "Shout At The Devil". The centerpiece of "Year Of The Devil" is the Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set which features the newly remastered album on LP, CD and cassette. Also included are reproductions of the original 7" singles of "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill" alongside a Pentagram Séance Board, Devil Board with Metal Planchette, Metal 7" Adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and more. In addition, seven rare demo tracks have been resurrected and are included as "Shout At The Demos & Rarities".

Due on October 27, "Shout At The Devil - 40th Anniversary" will be made available as a streaming/digital deluxe edition and the following Limited Edition configurations: Super Deluxe Box Set, Picture Disc, Red/Black Vinyl (Walmart),Ghostly Orange Vinyl (Urban Outfitters),Blood Filled Vinyl (Newbury Comics),LP Replica CD, and Lenticular CD (Walmart).

Originally released in 1983 at the height of the Satanic Panic, "Shout At The Devil" catapulted MÖTLEY CRÜE to superstardom. Delivering on the hype and promise of their platinum debut "Too Fast For Love", MÖTLEY CRÜE's second album hit the US Top 20 and was certified four times platinum. For many music fans, "Shout At The Devil" was the first time they witnessed an album with this imagery and lyrical content on mainstream retail shelves.

"Shout At The Devil" continues to be a cornerstone of MÖTLEY CRÜE's live set, with the band playing up to four songs from this iconic album at every show of "The World Tour" which is currently underway. Fittingly, the original touring cycle for this album saw MÖTLEY CRÜE jump from opening act to full on arena headliners.

The ground-breaking music videos for "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young To Fall In Love" set the standard for countless MTV moments. Those two singles, combined with the sinister title track, reckless cuts like "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid", "Bastard" and "Red Hot", their frenzied take on "Helter Skelter" and the haunting nearly instrumental "God Bless The Children Of The Beast" helped create this era- and genre-defining album.

Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Includes:

* Original Album Remastered on Orange/Yellow Splatter LP

* "Shout At The Demos & Rarities" Red/White Splatter LP

* "Shout At The Devil" CD

* "Shout At The Devil" Cassette

* "Looks That Kill" White 7"

* "Too Young To Fall In Love" Orange 7"

* Devil Board w/Metal Planchette

* Metal Pentagram 7" Adapter

* Pentagram Felt Bag

* Devil Candle Holder (candle not included)

* Band Member Tarot Cards

* 12" x 12" Pentagram Séance Board

* Two 12" x 12" Shout At The Devil Blood Album Cover Litho Art Prints

Album track listing:

01. In The Beginning

02. Shout At The Devil

03. Looks That Kill

04. Bastard

05. God Bless The Children Of The Beast

06. Helter Skelter

07. Red Hot

08. Too Young To Fall In Love

09. Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid

10. Ten Seconds To Love

11. Danger

"Shout At The Demos & Rarities" track listing:

01. Shout At The Devil (Demo)

02. Looks That Kill (Demo)

03. Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid (Demo)

04. Too Young To Fall In Love (Demo)

05. Hotter Than Hell (Demo for "Louder Than Hell")

06. I Will Survive (Demo)

07. Black Widow (Demo)

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, MÖTLEY CRÜE — Vince Neil (vocals),Nikki Sixx (bass),Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.

The quartet has amassed over five billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over eight million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's flame-throwing-bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold out run in 2012. MÖTLEY CRÜE's hit songs such as "Kickstart My Heart" and "Home Sweet Home" are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr. and KIA, to name a few, and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai", among many others.

The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band" became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over one million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored four additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered "The Dirt" biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie, scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, MÖTLEY CRÜE gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance and the timelessness of their songwriting.

MÖTLEY CRÜE remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD. "The World Tour" continues to travel to stadiums around the world throughout 2023, with John 5 stepping in on guitar as the replacement for Mars.