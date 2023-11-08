MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST And KERRY KING Among Confirmed Acts For WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2024

MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST And KERRY KING Among Confirmed Acts For WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2024November 8, 2023
After record-breaking attendance over four days in 2023, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to kick off the festival season bigger and better than ever May 9-12, 2024. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the addition of a fifth music stage and 50 additional bands, bringing the total music lineup to an impressive 150 bands for Welcome To Rockville 2024.
The initial music lineup for the 13th year of Welcome To Rockville is the festival's most powerful collection of artists yet and features an array of talent not-to-be-missed including FOO FIGHTERS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JELLY ROLL, DISTURBED, LIMP BIZKIT, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, JUDAS PRIEST, GRETA VAN FLEET, EVANESCENCE, FALLING IN REVERSE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, BREAKING BENJAMIN, BAD OMENS, THE OFFSPRING, MUDVAYNE, KOE WETZEL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, PRIMUS, CYPRESS HILL, SUM 41, a rare appearance by MR. BUNGLE, and many others. Look for festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents to announce additional bands in early 2024, including the campground kick-off party lineup.
Welcome To Rockville passes are on sale now with payment plans available for just $24 down at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.
Nikki Sixx of MÖTLEY CRÜE said: "We couldn't be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it's going to be a highlight for us in 2024."
"Welcome To Rockville isn't just a music festival, it's where the magic of rock meets the essence of community, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans around the globe," says Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We'll be welcoming MÖTLEY CRÜE to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of SLIPKNOT, 50 years of JUDAS PRIEST, the return of FOO FIGHTERS, and so many more must see moments!"
"The record-breaking number of fans certainly proved that when it comes to rock music, there's no place better than Daytona International Speedway," said DIS president Frank Kelleher. "This past Welcome To Rockville produced one of the most electric atmospheres we've seen at The World Center of Racing, and we're looking forward to welcoming all those fans back next year alongside a seriously talented lineup of performers."
The current Welcome To Rockville 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced:
FOO FIGHTERS
MÖTLEY CRÜE
SLIPKNOT
JELLY ROLL
LIMP BIZKIT
DISTURBED
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
GRETA VAN FLEET
EVANESCENCE
FALLING IN REVERSE
A DAY TO REMEMBER
BREAKING BENJAMIN
BAD OMENS
JUDAS PRIEST
THE OFFSPRING
MUDVAYNE
KOE WETZEL
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
PRIMUS
CYPRESS HILL
SUM 41
MR. BUNGLE
IN THIS MOMENT
ARCHITECTS
ROYAL BLOOD
ANTHRAX
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
POLYPHIA
KERRY KING
SKILLET
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
FLYLEAF
WAGE WAR
CLUTCH
TECH N9NE
MAMMOTH WVH
STARSET
LIVING COLOUR
MACHINE HEAD
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
IN FLAMES
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
THE GHOST INSIDE
THE STRUTS
P.O.D.
CODE ORANGE
ELECTRIC CALLBOY
L7
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
BARONESS
SHADOWS FALL
ATREYU
AUGUST BURNS RED
OF MICE & MEN
ALL THEM WITCHES
APOCALYPTICA
THE CHATS
KITTIE
MOVEMENTS
SEBASTIAN BACH
JEHNNY BETH
STABBING WESTWARD
ALL THAT REMAINS
KID KAPICHI
REIGNWOLF
DIRTY HONEY
FEAR FACTORY
ENTER SHIKARI
POLARIS
SALIVA
MAGNOLIA PARK
AMIGO THE DEVIL,
AUSTIN MEADE
THE WORD ALIVE
NEW YEARS DAY
KUBLAI KHAN TX
BOB VYLAN
MUSHROOMHEAD
RED FANG
CURRENTS
HELMET
DRAIN
KIM DRACULA
BIOHAZARD
NITZER EBB
SOULFLY
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
FLAT BLACK
NOVA TWINS
MISS MAY I
SKINDRED
ALIEN ANT FARM
DROWNING POOL
TAPROOT
ORGY
DESTROY BOYS
TAIPEI HOUSTON
TERROR
GEL
FLESHWATER
SCOWL
MILITARIE GUN
NITA STRAUSS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
LACUNA COIL
PLUSH
SIM
COLD
POWERMAN 5000
NONPOINT
HED P.E.
TRUST COMPANY
POINT NORTH
BLIND CHANNEL
ADEMA
THE CHISEL
SPITE
HARMS WAY
BODYSNATCHER
I SEE STARS
RAIN CITY DRIVE
CROBOT
SLEEP THEORY
IMMINENCE
TIM MONTANA
GATECREEPER
RETURN TO DUST
STRATEJACKET
EVA UNDER FIRE
AFTERLIFE
BAD NERVES
ANOTHER DAY DAWNS
GIDEON
FIRE FROM THE GODS
CATCH YOUR BREATH
CALVA LOUISE
VUKOVI
CITIZEN SOLDIER
KILL THE ROBOT
MOON FEVER
DYING WISH
THROWN
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
HOTBOX
TX2
LØ SPIRIT
FUMING MOUTH
In addition to 150 music artists and five stages during the four-day event, Welcome To Rockville also offers amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.
Metal Injection called Welcome To Rockville "the undeniable crown jewel of large-scale musical events" and WKMG-TV praised it as "a heavy metal and rock fan's paradise."
All passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now, after selling out the Early Bird allotment, setting the stage for the biggest Rockville yet. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on quantities of each pricing level. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX, while supplies last.
Festival attendees can enhance their Welcome To Rockville experience by camping right on the field at Daytona International Speedway. Camping offers the quickest access to the stages and comes with in and out festival privileges. The festival campgrounds are open Wednesday, May 8 through Monday, May 13. Details for the official Welcome To Rockville pre-party for campers and the 2024 camping theme will be announced early next year. RV and tent camping passes are on sale now as an add-on to festival pass purchases. Driver/Owner Lot and Red RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies.
The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more and save up to 41%. Fans are also invited to experience the thrill of Welcome To Rockville in an enhanced way with a VIP experience pass. VIP passholders have access to an array of exclusive privileges that elevate the festival experience to a new level. VIP passholders have access to all GA areas as well as a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband
for access to dedicated Festival VIP Fast Track entrance lanes, and exclusive access to all VIP lounges, which feature shaded patio areas with misters, comfortable furniture, and live audio and video streams of both headliner stages. VIPs will have dedicated viewing areas at each main stage, access to a private festival merchandise booth**, dedicated guest services team, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings** (**for additional purchase).
In addition, the coveted Daytona Owner's Club VIP returns and offers exclusive access to an enclosed air-conditioned lounge with a private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and live audio and video of both main stages, as well as access to an elevated and shaded platform to view a main stage. Additional amenities include complimentary hors d'oeuvres and light bites curated by renowned Chef Anthony Lamas during lunch and dinner hours, a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned and flushable restrooms, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, a dedicated "Owner's" services team, dedicated Owner's Club Fast Track entrance lanes, and one premium parking pass included with each Daytona Owner's
Club Pass order (**for additional purchase).
Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
