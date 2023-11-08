MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST And KERRY KING Among Confirmed Acts For WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2024

After record-breaking attendance over four days in 2023, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to kick off the festival season bigger and better than ever May 9-12, 2024. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the addition of a fifth music stage and 50 additional bands, bringing the total music lineup to an impressive 150 bands for Welcome To Rockville 2024.

The initial music lineup for the 13th year of Welcome To Rockville is the festival's most powerful collection of artists yet and features an array of talent not-to-be-missed including FOO FIGHTERS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, JELLY ROLL, DISTURBED, LIMP BIZKIT, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, JUDAS PRIEST, GRETA VAN FLEET, EVANESCENCE, FALLING IN REVERSE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, BREAKING BENJAMIN, BAD OMENS, THE OFFSPRING, MUDVAYNE, KOE WETZEL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, PRIMUS, CYPRESS HILL, SUM 41, a rare appearance by MR. BUNGLE, and many others. Look for festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents to announce additional bands in early 2024, including the campground kick-off party lineup.

Welcome To Rockville passes are on sale now with payment plans available for just $24 down at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.

Nikki Sixx of MÖTLEY CRÜE said: "We couldn't be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it's going to be a highlight for us in 2024."

"Welcome To Rockville isn't just a music festival, it's where the magic of rock meets the essence of community, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans around the globe," says Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We'll be welcoming MÖTLEY CRÜE to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of SLIPKNOT, 50 years of JUDAS PRIEST, the return of FOO FIGHTERS, and so many more must see moments!"

"The record-breaking number of fans certainly proved that when it comes to rock music, there's no place better than Daytona International Speedway," said DIS president Frank Kelleher. "This past Welcome To Rockville produced one of the most electric atmospheres we've seen at The World Center of Racing, and we're looking forward to welcoming all those fans back next year alongside a seriously talented lineup of performers."

The current Welcome To Rockville 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced:

FOO FIGHTERS

MÖTLEY CRÜE

SLIPKNOT

JELLY ROLL

LIMP BIZKIT

DISTURBED

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

GRETA VAN FLEET

EVANESCENCE

FALLING IN REVERSE

A DAY TO REMEMBER

BREAKING BENJAMIN

BAD OMENS

JUDAS PRIEST

THE OFFSPRING

MUDVAYNE

KOE WETZEL

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

PRIMUS

CYPRESS HILL

SUM 41

MR. BUNGLE

IN THIS MOMENT

ARCHITECTS

ROYAL BLOOD

ANTHRAX

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

POLYPHIA

KERRY KING

SKILLET

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

FLYLEAF

WAGE WAR

CLUTCH

TECH N9NE

MAMMOTH WVH

STARSET

LIVING COLOUR

MACHINE HEAD

INSANE CLOWN POSSE

IN FLAMES

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

THE GHOST INSIDE

THE STRUTS

P.O.D.

CODE ORANGE

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

L7

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

BARONESS

SHADOWS FALL

ATREYU

AUGUST BURNS RED

OF MICE & MEN

ALL THEM WITCHES

APOCALYPTICA

THE CHATS

KITTIE

MOVEMENTS

SEBASTIAN BACH

JEHNNY BETH

STABBING WESTWARD

ALL THAT REMAINS

KID KAPICHI

REIGNWOLF

DIRTY HONEY

FEAR FACTORY

ENTER SHIKARI

POLARIS

SALIVA

MAGNOLIA PARK

AMIGO THE DEVIL,

AUSTIN MEADE

THE WORD ALIVE

NEW YEARS DAY

KUBLAI KHAN TX

BOB VYLAN

MUSHROOMHEAD

RED FANG

CURRENTS

HELMET

DRAIN

KIM DRACULA

BIOHAZARD

NITZER EBB

SOULFLY

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES

FLAT BLACK

NOVA TWINS

MISS MAY I

SKINDRED

ALIEN ANT FARM

DROWNING POOL

TAPROOT

ORGY

DESTROY BOYS

TAIPEI HOUSTON

TERROR

GEL

FLESHWATER

SCOWL

MILITARIE GUN

NITA STRAUSS

DEAD POET SOCIETY

LACUNA COIL

PLUSH

SIM

COLD

POWERMAN 5000

NONPOINT

HED P.E.

TRUST COMPANY

POINT NORTH

BLIND CHANNEL

ADEMA

THE CHISEL

SPITE

HARMS WAY

BODYSNATCHER

I SEE STARS

RAIN CITY DRIVE

CROBOT

SLEEP THEORY

IMMINENCE

TIM MONTANA

GATECREEPER

RETURN TO DUST

STRATEJACKET

EVA UNDER FIRE

AFTERLIFE

BAD NERVES

ANOTHER DAY DAWNS

GIDEON

FIRE FROM THE GODS

CATCH YOUR BREATH

CALVA LOUISE

VUKOVI

CITIZEN SOLDIER

KILL THE ROBOT

MOON FEVER

DYING WISH

THROWN

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

HOTBOX

TX2

LØ SPIRIT

FUMING MOUTH

In addition to 150 music artists and five stages during the four-day event, Welcome To Rockville also offers amusement rides, a giant water slide, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.

Metal Injection called Welcome To Rockville "the undeniable crown jewel of large-scale musical events" and WKMG-TV praised it as "a heavy metal and rock fan's paradise."

All passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now, after selling out the Early Bird allotment, setting the stage for the biggest Rockville yet. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on quantities of each pricing level. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX, while supplies last.

Festival attendees can enhance their Welcome To Rockville experience by camping right on the field at Daytona International Speedway. Camping offers the quickest access to the stages and comes with in and out festival privileges. The festival campgrounds are open Wednesday, May 8 through Monday, May 13. Details for the official Welcome To Rockville pre-party for campers and the 2024 camping theme will be announced early next year. RV and tent camping passes are on sale now as an add-on to festival pass purchases. Driver/Owner Lot and Red RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies.

The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more and save up to 41%. Fans are also invited to experience the thrill of Welcome To Rockville in an enhanced way with a VIP experience pass. VIP passholders have access to an array of exclusive privileges that elevate the festival experience to a new level. VIP passholders have access to all GA areas as well as a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband

for access to dedicated Festival VIP Fast Track entrance lanes, and exclusive access to all VIP lounges, which feature shaded patio areas with misters, comfortable furniture, and live audio and video streams of both headliner stages. VIPs will have dedicated viewing areas at each main stage, access to a private festival merchandise booth**, dedicated guest services team, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings** (**for additional purchase).

In addition, the coveted Daytona Owner's Club VIP returns and offers exclusive access to an enclosed air-conditioned lounge with a private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and live audio and video of both main stages, as well as access to an elevated and shaded platform to view a main stage. Additional amenities include complimentary hors d'oeuvres and light bites curated by renowned Chef Anthony Lamas during lunch and dinner hours, a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned and flushable restrooms, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, a dedicated "Owner's" services team, dedicated Owner's Club Fast Track entrance lanes, and one premium parking pass included with each Daytona Owner's

Club Pass order (**for additional purchase).

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.