MÖTLEY CRÜE To Release 'Live Wire' EP For April 2026 'Record Store Day'

You can celebrate the 45th anniversary of MÖTLEY CRÜE with the "Live Wire" EP as part of Record Store Day on April 18.

Out of print for 45 years, the "Live Wire" radio-only promo EP will be made available with newly created cover art for the first time ever on 12-inch color vinyl.

Side A

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

Side B

01. Merry-Go-Round

"Live Wire" was originally released as a single on August 16, 1982.

"The song is actually about domestic violence," MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx explained in 2019, noting that the track stemmed from his "relationship with my mother and these stepdads that used to beat me."

"Live Wire" was included on MÖTLEY CRÜE's debut album, "Too Fast For Love", which initially received a limited release via Leathür Records in 1981. A year later, the group signed a deal with Elektra, who, after remixing and adjusting the track listing, gave "Too Fast For Love" a wider release.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA.

MÖTLEY CRÜE said that $1 from every ticket sold for "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to fund hands-on arts programs for young people.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2025 Las Vegas residency launched on September 12 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3. The shows had initially been set for spring 2025 but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke on Christmas 2024.

In September 2025, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep Christmas 2024 night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.