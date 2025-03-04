MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2025 Las Vegas Residency Postponed Due To VINCE NEIL's 'Medical Procedure'

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28n- April 19, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors.

Neil says: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 of MÖTLEY CRÜE shared in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

Tickets from the original spring residency dates will remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates.

New dates:

Friday, September 12

Saturday, September 13

Wednesday, September 17

Friday, September 19

Saturday, September 20

Wednesday, September 24

Friday, September 26

Saturday, September 27

Wednesday, October 1

Friday, October 3

Last October, Sixx spoke to USA Today about MÖTLEY CRÜE's third Las Vegas residency. Asked if he feels like CRÜE paved the way for AEROSMITH, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD and other rockers who have since established Vegas residencies, Nikki replied: "We had a lot of people raising eyebrows when we [first] did it [in 2012], like, isn't that where bands go to die? But it's such a great opportunity. Last year we played a 400-capacity club in London [The Underworld] the night before selling out Wembley Stadium and did the same at the Bowery [Ballroom in New York]. It inspired this idea of intimacy and ginormity, if that's a word. Being in the smallest room and then the biggest room and there is a lot of talk about how to do that in Vegas as well as reimagine some tracks. Although, of course, we're going to play the hits."

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

About the prospect of staying in one place during the Vegas run, Sixx told USA Today: "Creatively, it's exciting for the band. But for me, I love that I can do a show in one place and keep my family together. That's my balancing act, to make sure I'm there for my family and for the fans. I would not be opposed to doing a long run in Vegas. I love the idea of popping in my car, driving to the Strip to do a rock show and then coming back home."

In a separate interview with Miami's WSVN-TV, Sixx promised that MÖTLEY CRÜE would play the hits during the Vegas run, along with some possible surprises. "We have to look at, make sure that, you know, we're giving the fans exactly what they want — those songs are great — but also listening to the fans," he said. "They're looking for some deeper tracks, some B tracks, maybe reimagined tracks would be fun for us."

MÖTLEY CRÜE previously announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of "The Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow, and flourish.

The Las Vegas residency news follows on the heels of the band's return to where it all began, the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with MÖTLEY CRÜE having completed a three-night string of exclusive, intimate club shows last October at the Troubadour, The Roxy and the Whisky A Go Go.

In October, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marked the band's first release with Big Machine and included three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track and new single, "Cancelled".

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)