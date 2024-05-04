MÖTLEY CRÜE's MICK MARS Names Accomplishments He Is Most Proud Of

In a recent interview with Steve Cooper of Cooper Talk, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist Mick Mars was asked to name some of the accomplishments he is most proud of over the course of his nearly five-decade music career. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, first off, making it to the big time, I guess. That would be the one, because ever since I was that little kid, finally here. I'm doing it. I'm actually doing what I wanted to do. [There were] a lot of sacrifices [along the way], of course, but to do what you really want, you have to make those. So that's a regret. But the other one that's not is, like, I did it. Another thing was on my guitar, because everybody was going, like… My tone is so important to me, and when people are trying to copy my tone or try to do this or, 'How do you get that? Where'd you get that?' 'Mick's guitar is so big and so fat.' Even Gene Simmons comes up and he goes, 'Man, your guitar is big,' and stuff like that. And that's quite a compliment too. So, things like that."

Asked if MÖTLEY CRÜE's reputation for indulging in the "sex, drugs and rock and roll" lifestyle was the truth or if it was exaggerated, the now-73-year-old Mick said: "For an old guy like me, it was not really drugs, but alcohol and rock and roll until I figured it out. But the ladies like the young boys, not the old guy. I can't say I didn't have a fair share of that, but it's another one of those things you just… It is what it is."

In April 2023, Mars filed a lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, alleging his longtime bandmates were trying to kick him out of the group and reduce his ownership stakes because of his battle with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time, according to the National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases.

Mars told the band in 2022 he would be unable to tour because of his illness. The guitarist "just could no longer physically handle the rigors of the road," according to his lawsuit. But he said he would be able to perform with them in a "residency situation" and record with the band.

In response to Mick's decision to retire from the road, the lawsuit claimed, MÖTLEY CRÜE announced that Mars was "retiring" from the band and would be replaced by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5. Mars claimed he had no intention of retiring from the group, and accused CRÜE bassist and main songwriter Nikki Sixx of gaslighting Mars by alleging the guitarist had "some sort of cognitive dysfunction."

Mick's debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", was released on February 23. The effort was made available via Mars's own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

Birmingham, Alabama rocker Jacob Bunton collaborated extensively with Mars on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Bunton had previously worked with former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler and CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer, and has songwriting credits with Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson, among others.

Bunton sings lead on all but two of the 12 songs on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Other guests on the LP include WINGER/ALICE COOPER keyboardist Paul Taylor, KORN drummer Ray Luzier, and Brion Gamboa, who handled lead vocals on the songs "Undone" and "Killing Breed".

Bunton previously fronted the Alabama bands MARS ELECTRIC and LYNAM.