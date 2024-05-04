  • facebook
Watch: VINCE NEIL Falls On Stage During MÖTLEY CRÜE's Concert In Atlantic City

May 4, 2024

Vince Neil took a spill as he lost his balance on stage during MÖTLEY CRÜE's show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The incident occurred during the third song of MÖTLEY CRÜE's set Friday night (May 3) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. As Neil's bandmates launched into the opening chords of the CRÜE classic "Wild Side" — which originally appeared on the 1987 album "Girls, Girls, Girls"Vince began hopping over to the right side of the stage before apparently losing his footing and falling to the floor.

Two separate fan-filmed videos of Neil's tumble can be seen below.

This is not the first time Neil has fallen on stage. Back in October 2021, he reportedly broke his ribs after walking to the front of the stage while performing with his solo band at the Monsters On The Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. With his guitar strapped around him, Neil was encouraging the crowd to clap along while playing the 1989 MÖTLEY CRÜE hit "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" when he suddenly fell and dropped out of the camera's view almost instantly. TMZ later reported that there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Neil didn't notice. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince "limped away."

During a 2014 interview with SouthFlorida.com, Neil was asked if he has a daily regimen to stay in shape while on the road. "You're running for two hours on stage every night. That pretty much keeps you in shape," he replied. "It is a regimen. Usually on the day of the concert, I'll get to the [venue] around 4 p.m. We always have a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Then I go relax on my bus until 8 p.m. I get dressed and I'm onstage at 9. That's the way it is every day."

In a 2011 interview with the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner, Vince talked about the differences between singing for two hours on stage every night and athletes and ordinary people running 26.2 miles for two hours. "Yeah, it's two different kind of marathons," he said. "I use a pedometer, and I run just about 10-12 miles a night. It's different, though. One thing that's different is you're singing. And you do stop and talk to the crowd. But what these athletes do, it's amazing."

MÖTLEY CRÜE currently has more than a dozen North American shows scheduled for the rest of 2024, including stadium, arena and festival dates. The band is also expected to play a "secret" club show at New York's Bowery Ballroom on Monday (May 6) under the name "1981."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new single, "Dogs Of War", was made available on April 26 via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live
Wild Side
Featuring John 5 on guitar

Posted by Norman Tierney on Saturday, May 4, 2024

