MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Co-Writes Theme Song For 'The Retaliators' Movie

In anticipation of the forthcoming cinematic release of Better Noise Films' new horror-thriller "The Retaliators" worldwide release on September 14, Better Noise Music has released the movie's theme song across digital platforms today (August 5) along with a music video featuring clips from the film. "The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)" co-written by Nikki Sixx and James Michael of SIXX:A.M., features MÖTLEY CRÜE, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, ICE NINE KILLS and FROM ASHES TO NEW and is featured on "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack", due out September 16 via Better Noise Music.

"Writing a new theme song for a horror flick was inspiring," says Sixx. "This was my first time writing for a horror-thriller film, and it took me in a different direction from the first theme song I wrote — 'The Dirt (1981)' by MÖTLEY CRÜE. I worked with some great new artists to create a new sound that will stretch MÖTLEY CRÜE's audience to new fans. I had a great time writing it, and I think our fans will love it too."

"We have a great lineup of artists on 'The Retaliators' soundtrack," says Better Noise CEO Allen Kovac. "At Better Noise, we are in the business of bringing music and film together and fans are responding. We're anticipating a great result."

The soundtrack encompasses a hard-hitting lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music's roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances, including Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE),Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH). "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" pre-orders are available now, including the soundtrack offered on limited collector's edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve with exclusive movie stills, a 24x36 movie poster collectable, blood-spattered o-card and a digital download; digipak CD and cassette.

The digital version of "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" will include the track "Cops Are Here" from the movie's official score, which was arranged by "Stranger Things" composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The soundtrack audio will also include snippets from the film interspersed throughout the track listing, driving the film's main message, "If you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?"

"A brutal and vivid punch to the gut, 'The Retaliators' is a rock song birthed onto screen and is sure to be a hit with fans of music and horror alike," proclaims Hollywood News (August 2021). "The Retaliators" is based on the real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder and stars Michael Lombardi (FX's "Rescue Me", "The Deuce") and Marc Menchaca ("Ozark", "Black Mirror"). Head to RetaliatorsMovie.com to reserve your tickets at your local movie theater.

