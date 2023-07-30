MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX: 'We're In The 'We-Don't-Give-A-F***' Phase Of Our Career'

Members of DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE recently sat down with Tara Brown of Australia's "60 Minutes" to discuss life in the fast lane and their current joint world tour. You can watch the 14-minute segment below.

Both DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE said that there are no plans for them to slow down anytime soon.

"No, god. I'm not even legally at retirement age, so it's not even on the horizon for me," DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott said. "But no, [retirement's] never crossed my mind. Because we enjoy doing what we do. We always have. Long may it last."

The guys from MÖTLEY CRÜE are in firm agreement, still raising their middle fingers to the world.

"I feel like our [middle] finger is about to go higher," bassist Nikki Sixx said. "I think we're kind of in the 'we-don't-give-a-fuck' phase of our career."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist for the 2023 "The World Tour" has remained very similar to the one from last year's "The Stadium Tour", with "Wild Side" opening the show before Sixx and his bandmates run through a 15-song set that includes other classics like "Shout At The Devil", "Home Sweet Home", "Dr. Feelgood" and the closing number "Kickstart My Heart".

Last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil confirmed to The Music Universe that the band will embark on another stadium tour in 2024. "We're not sure who's gonna be on it, but there'll be another tour," he said.

MÖTLEY CRÜE recently went into the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and recorded three new songs, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

CRÜE and LEPPARD kicked off the European leg of their "The World Tour" on May 22 in Sheffield. The European trek concluded on July 6 in Glasgow.

LEPPARD and CRÜE will team up with Alice Cooper for a U.S. mini-tour this summer. The trek will kick off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York and include stops in the Midwest before concluding in El Paso, Texas on August 18. Shows in Japan and Australia will follow in the fall.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE last fall as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE last summer that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April the 71-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.