MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Guests On New GXTP Single 'Contraband'

January 27, 2023

GXTP, the exciting newly formed rock band fronted by award-winning multi-platinum hitmaker Jason Paul (a.k.a. Poo Bear),Triple Sixx and Sasha Sirota, launched a journey of epic cinematic proportions with their new single "Contraband" featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee. The group also released a performance video, with an appearance by Lee.

"Contraband" is a captivating introduction into the world of GXTP and their forthcoming album, due later this year.

GXTP, whose name stands for "guns and toilet paper," two of the most hoarded items during the beginning of the COVID pandemic, was born out of conversation between Poo Bear and Triple Sixx (a.k.a. Nabeel Zahid). The result is a massive new conceptual project which marries the songwriting and producing of some of the music industry's top hitmakers into a group that is as hard-rocking as it is a fun, new interactive experience for listeners. In addition to Lee, music lovers can look forward to more big-name cameos and big records from their new favorite rock band, GXTP.

"It all stems from the pandemic and a poem," says Poo Bear. "At the time there was a shortage of guns and toilet paper. I read a poem by our partner Triple Sixx, and I said to him 'this poem feels like a rock song, brother.' We ended up turning that poem into a band."

"Contraband" introduces a world where the group sets off on a quest to recover stolen treasure. Fans are able to aid the group by going on to GXTP's web site, here, where they are introduced to a map that will be unlocked in the lead up to album release. Merging music with the power of Web3, fans can also participate in a series of puzzles that will allow them to win free digital collectibles and more along the way.

In September 2022, GXTP released their debut single "Foresight". You can expect new content from GXTP soon, including a larger-than-life music video.

