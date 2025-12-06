MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE On JOHN 5: 'He's Such A Talented Guitar Player That It Literally Just Lit All Of Us Up On Fire'

In a new interview with John The Metal Mailman, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee spoke about the band's latest addition, guitarist John 5, who joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the group's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues. Asked if John 5 has added new energy to MÖTLEY CRÜE, Tommy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Bro, 100 percent. From the second he walked into the rehearsal room, here's a guy who is a fucking insane guitar player, first of all. And second of all — I don't know — other than KISS, MÖTLEY is [one of his favorite bands] — he's a fan. So he literally knew every single song. He's, like, 'What do you wanna play next? Let's go.' And he brought in this insane new fire, honestly, that we all needed. Everybody had to step up their game, man. It's, like, 'Woo, look out. This kid's on fire.'

"That's the beauty of him," Tommy continued. "And it's very much like me. And I heard Sharon Osbourne talking about Ozzy the other day. I'm still a fan. So, I think when you remain a fan of what you do, of other bands that you're inspired by, it's this thing that we just keep sort of giving back. I don't know how else to explain that. It's kind of a weird one, but with John, he's such a huge fan and such a talented guitar player that it literally just lit all of us up on fire. We were, like, 'Oh, man. We are going to kill shit.'"

Two months ago, John 5 told Beyond The Fame With Jason Fraley about how he came to join MÖTLEY CRÜE: "Yeah, [Mick] retired and he gave the band 40-something years. I love Mick Mars and he retired and luckily they asked me to fill in. And I know Mick well and he was very supportive and really happy I was there. And I've known the guys for a long, long time. I mean, I would go to their shows and I'd be in Mick's dressing room the whole time, talking with him and stuff. Of course I'd say hi to the [other] guys, but Mick's my friend, and of course I've known Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] and Tommy forever too. So it just fit really well."

John 5 went on to say that he will continue performing with MÖTLEY CRÜE going forward while still pursuing his solo career on the side. "A hundred percent, yeah," he said. "We just finished up a Las Vegas residency, MÖTLEY CRÜE did, and now I'm gonna go jump and play my crazy instrumental music [on a fall 2025 tour]. And then I'll go back to CRÜE. And so it's wonderful. It really works out well."

In September 2024, John 5 told Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" show about his addition to MÖTLEY CRÜE: "When I was asked to join MÖTLEY CRÜE, we didn't really have any bad things going on [in ROB ZOMBIE] or anything like that. So it was tough [for me to leave Rob's band]. I was doing it for 17 years and I loved it. We were friends and laughed, and everything was still the same. But I thought to myself, 'I want to…' 'Cause I always thought about everybody else: 'Let me make sure everything sounds good.' I just wanted to think about myself for a minute and go, 'I really wanna experience this. Life is short and I want to experience as much as possible.' And, of course, I love MÖTLEY CRÜE."

John 5 continued: "I've been friends with Nikki forever — forever. Just really close. And then with Tommy, I've always worked with him. So I was really close with these guys — really, really, really close. And poor Mick, he has a horrible disease. And the poor guy. If I have a weird papercut, I'm, like, 'I don't know if I can do the show.' And you've got Mick Mars out there… I would always say he's the toughest guy I know because he's getting up there and just killing it and in pain, but just playing. And I'm, like, wow, I have such respect for him. And then he didn't want to tour and things like that. So they asked me and I was, like, 'Absolutely. I would love to do it. I would love to do it.' And they gave me the songs, and, of course, I didn't wanna say, but I knew every single song — I knew how to play them all. But I told Rob, and I said, 'Rob, I just want to experience life and I wanna do this.' And he understood. He was cool. He wasn't psyched, but he understood, and that's what was really, really cool."

Regarding what is has been like to tour and record with MÖTLEY CRÜE, John 5 said: "Man, I'm telling you, it has been such an incredible experience to do this. It's a different thing. 'Cause you imagine what it could be like, and then it just goes so far beyond that. It's so crazy in such a fun, incredible way. And it just feels like life is brand new again. It's so exciting. It's like when you get a new girlfriend or something. You're, like, 'Wow, this is great. Look at how blue the sky is.' So it's been absolutely wonderful — absolutely wonderful."

John 5 previously discussed his addition to MÖTLEY CRÜE during a May 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said at the time: "Well, I've been friends with Nikki and Tommy forever — forever and ever and ever. I'm so close to Nikki. We talked, like, probably 80 times a day for a decade. And we've done so much work together. We worked on the Meat Loaf song together, 'The Monster's Loose'; SIXX:A.M., of course; L.A. RATS; 'The Dirt' [soundtrack]. But other than music, we were just always around. I mean, he was the best man at my wedding. And we'd always go to the mall and ride bikes and just do total normal stuff. So when this came about… We were talking to each other on tour, like, 'All right, dude. I'm going on stage.' And he's, like, 'All right, dude. I'm going on stage. I'll talk to you after the show,' and blah blah blah. So we talked pretty much every day when he was on tour and I was on tour at the same time with the Zombie thing. We were doing 'Freaks On Parade'. It was great — great shows, packed to the nines, and having a good time and laughing and making music. And the tour ended. We went home. Actually, I went to do some CREATURES shows, my instrumental thing. And MÖTLEY was finished. They were off tour. And I was still doing some shows. And Nikki called and said, 'Listen, Mick is going to retire. And we have these obligations from Live Nation. We have South America booked. We have Europe booked. Would you wanna come on board?' And I was, 'Absolutely.' I mean, it's just like your brother asking you or something like that. But now the hard part was telling Rob, because we never had a negative word between us. And he's my buddy and we made great music and great live shows together for 17 years, and we never really had a problem. But I was thinking to myself, I was, like, 'Life is short.' And I'm being completely honest with you — 'Life is short. I wanna experience as much as I can in life.' And I was thinking about myself. And I was, like, 'I wanna do this for me, because I'm 51 years old' at the time, and I was, like, 'I wanna do this. I want to experience this.' How many times do you get a new chapter in your life at this magnitude later in life? And I talked to Rob, and he understood. Rob is a smart, rational person. I mean, he wasn't psyched, but he understood. And I think that was amazing of him. And he was just, like, 'Go get 'em.' He was fine about it. And then they got [Mike] Riggs, who I think is a great addition. That's who he was using when Rob did the early solo records, and I think it's a great addition. And they're kicking ass."

Detailing how he told Rob about his decision to leave his band and join MÖTLEY CRÜE, John 5 said: "I told Rob before it got out in the press. But I agreed to Nikki. And I called Rob and I said, 'This is what's happening.' And we did a show, Louder Than Life, together, and that was my last show [with Rob] in Kentucky. And then they got Riggs and were rehearsing with him and did the Aftershock show. And then it was announced — my time frame is not great, but then I believe it was announced a little bit after that. But it was no bad blood or anything; it wasn't anything bad; it wasn't dramatic or anything. And Rob was super cool. He was, like, 'Hey, I get it.' He was cool about it."

Asked if he has spoken with Rob since his announcement that he was joining MÖTLEY CRÜE, John 5 said: "To be honest, I haven't, and I miss talking with him and texting with him. I'm more worried about him not texting me back or not replying. I think that would really break my heart. That's the thing. I think I'd be really bummed out about that. But I haven't. To answer your question, no, I haven't."

Elaborating on his reasons for leaving Zombie's band and joining MÖTLEY CRÜE, John 5 said: "In the 17 years of being with Zombie, I got asked to join a ton of bands — a ton of bands. But, listen, I am so close with the guys, and with Mick too. So close with the guys. Something said, 'You've gotta do it.' It's just something I really wanted to do. Because life is show. I wanna experience everything. I don't wanna be laying in my bed at 126 years old — that's what I plan to live to be — laying in my bed at 126 years old going, 'God, I wish I would have done this, that and the other thing.' But I'll probably say that to myself anyways. But it's been an amazing ride so far."

In April 2023, Sixx spoke with Wyatt of U.K.'s Planet Rock about MÖTLEY CRÜE's decision to hire John 5 to replace Mick, who announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

"I've been friends with John forever and I would make jokes, 'As long as you're a 5, I feel good being a Sixx.' Y'know, stupid best buddy jokes. Me and that guy have been either hanging out at each other's houses, writing songs… he plays (guitar) all day long. So, he comes over here and he grabs one of my guitars or brings his own and we just sit around and play and talk about the '70s and how great LYNYRD SKYNYRD and 'Scooby Doo' was."

He continued: "My wife just said that when Mick told us he was leaving the band and I told her I'd talked to Tommy and Vince [Neil, CRÜE singer], and everybody feels that John would be a great fit, and I hadn't called John yet because you had to be sure we were doing everything correctly. My wife said, 'Well, that's great.' I said, 'What do you mean by that?' She goes, 'Well, you'll be going on stage and you'll be on the phone to John.' And they're, like, 'You gotta go on stage!', and he'll be like 'Okay, call me back in an hour and a half.'

"So we're always chatting and jamming and the friendship is so wonderful. Him and Tommy are really close. Vince loves him. He's just a great guy and a great musician and he gives us a great opportunity as a three-piece so to speak to really lock in. He's just such a great guitar player."

Comparing CRÜE 's current musicianship to how it was while Mick was still in the band, Nikki added: "It's nothing against any other musician that you play with, just that when you play with new musicians you play differently. We're still playing the same songs that people wanna hear but it kind of like re-inspires you. And I'm sure the same thing would happen if they got a new bass player. They're like 'oh wow, he's attacking it differently.' So it's never about how bad anybody was.

"It's a nice time [for MÖTLEY CRÜE] and it's kind of inspired us to write a little bit," he added. "We love our history, we're very proud of everything we've done. We've always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through. We're just happy with where we're at right now."

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in April 2023 the now-74-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.

In October 2023, Mick was asked if he was still friends with John 5 after the latter guitarist was hired to replace him in CRÜE. He said: "Well, I've never disliked John. I've always liked him and still do. He's been a really good friend of mine for a long time. So I think they've made a very, very wise choice with John."

Regarding Mick's lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, Nikki told Planet Rock: "If a member of a band tells you that they can't tour because of health reasons, you have two choices. You can quit as a band [after] 42 years of work. Or we could look at each other and go 'are we done yet?!' We're really peaking and we understand [Mick's] health issues.

"We wish him the best and we know that he's a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now. But we still have to stay focused on why we're here."

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

In his lawsuit, Mars also alleged that he was the only band member to play 100 percent live on their 2022 stadium tour, claiming Sixx "did not play a single note on bass during the entire U.S. tour."

After Mars filed his lawsuit, Sixx responded on Twitter, writing: "Sad day for us and we don't deserve this considering how many years we've been propping him up. We still wish him the best and hope he find's [sic] lawyers and managers who aren't damaging him. We love you Mick."

Press photo credit: Ross Halfin