MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Serves As Grand Marshal Of This Year's Franklin Rodeo Parade: Video, Photos

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil was the grand marshal for the Franklin Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in downtown Franklin, Tennessee.

Franklin Rodeo has shared a Facebook Reel containing video and photo highlights of the event, writing in an accompanying caption: "What an epic Rodeo Parade!! A huge shoutout to all our Rodeo Fans for turning out in full force, and a huge thank you to the incredible participants who made it unforgettable! The energy was electric, the and the weather was absolutely perfect! A heartfelt thank you to our Grand Marshal, Vince Neil, for bringing even more excitement to the event!"

Founded in 1949, the Franklin Rodeo brings over 18,000 screaming fans year after year. It is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi.

The Franklin Rodeo and Franklin Rodeo Parade are presented by The Franklin Noon Rotary. The Franklin Rodeo Parade takes place the weekend before the Franklin Rodeo in historic downtown Franklin.

When Neil participation in the Franklin Rodeo Parade was first announced, the organizers said in a statement: "Drumroll, please! We're thrilled to announce that the one and only Vince Neil rock legend and frontman of MÖTLEY CRÜE will be our GRAND MARSHAL for the Franklin Rodeo Parade! Get ready to rock out & roll down the streets with Vince Neil leading the way!

"Our Grand Marshal has a special connection to Franklin, Tennessee, just like his iconic song 'Home Sweet Home', he has made his home sweet home, Franklin, TN! VINCE NEIL!"

A few years go, Neil told AXS TV's "Rock & Roll Road Trip" about why he moved to Nashville from Las Vegas: "We still have our place in Las Vegas, so we're always going back and forth. But we moved here because we had horses in Vegas, and the horses, it's 120 degrees out, and the poor horses, they're outside and stuff. And so I actually did a concert here in Nashville, and it was like L.A. in 1980s."

Early last year, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded three new songs with legendary producer Bob Rock, including the recently released "Dogs Of War", plus a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

