MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL To Serve As Grand Marshal Of This Year's Franklin Rodeo Parade

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil will be the grand marshal for the Franklin Rodeo Parade, set to take place Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in downtown Franklin, Tennessee.

Founded in 1949, the Franklin Rodeo brings over 18,000 screaming fans year after year. It is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi.

The Franklin Rodeo and Franklin Rodeo Parade are presented by The Franklin Noon Rotary. The Franklin Rodeo Parade takes place the weekend before the Franklin Rodeo in historic downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Rodeo organizers said: "Drumroll, please! We're thrilled to announce that the one and only Vince Neil rock legend and frontman of MÖTLEY CRÜE will be our GRAND MARSHAL for the Franklin Rodeo Parade! Get ready to rock out & roll down the streets with Vince Neil leading the way!

"Our Grand Marshal has a special connection to Franklin, Tennessee, just like his iconic song 'Home Sweet Home', he has made his home sweet home, Franklin, TN! VINCE NEIL!"

A few years go, Neil told AXS TV's "Rock & Roll Road Trip" about why he moved to Nashville from Las Vegas: "We still have our place in Las Vegas, so we're always going back and forth. But we moved here because we had horses in Vegas, and the horses, it's 120 degrees out, and the poor horses, they're outside and stuff. And so I actually did a concert here in Nashville, and it was like L.A. in 1980s."

Early last year, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded three new songs with legendary producer Bob Rock, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30, 2023 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)