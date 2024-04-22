SULLY ERNA On Not Having A Game Plan With GODSMACK: 'It's Kind Of Exciting'

In a new interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke about having the band's schedule wide open after previously announcing that GODSMACK's latest album, "Lighting Up The Sky", would likely be the group's last. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, yeah, it's a little bit of the unknown. But it's kind of exciting, too, to not have a game plan right away. For sure, we have a small run we're doing in July of some festival dates and then we have a September-October run that we're gonna do. And then we're kind of close to the holidays at that point, so we'll probably take a little time [off]. But then I really don't know what's gonna happen. I don't know which way this is gonna go. I don't know where we're gonna tour next and what the game plan is. I'm sure we'll start figuring it out in the next couple of months, 'cause we need time to promote it, as you know, whatever we're gonna do next year. I know we have to do some international touring. We did do all States pretty much, and Canada, this year. So we have Mexico, we have Australia, we have Japan, we have Europe, we have places to get to, and we're gonna have to spend some time next year doing that as well."

GODSMACK's ongoing "Vibez Tour" sees Erna and his bandmates deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The second leg of the tour kicked off April 9 in Valley Center, California.

When GODSMACK last embarked on "An Evening With" tour 20 years ago, the stripped down acoustic-based performance was aimed at showing the group in a different light and offering it the opportunity to play its music with different arrangements. The show featured the GODSMACK members performing while seated on stools, a la "MTV Unplugged", and included some creative staging and lighting, dim candles and a few spooky props, Times Leader reported at the time.

"Lighting Up The Sky" was released in February 2023 via BMG. The LP was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September 2022, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.