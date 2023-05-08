MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL To Serve As Guest Judge On 'Banded: The Musician Competition' Series

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil will be the guest judge on the music competition series "Banded: The Musician Competition". The show will see 25 contenders placed in bands, with songwriters and producers coaching them.

"Banded" is an innovative series that redefines the traditional "build-a-band" concept and showcases exceptional up-and-coming artists who can play, write and sing.

"Banded" episodes will premiere each week on AXS TV starting Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The series also will roll out weekly across all of AXS TV's digital channels starting Friday, May 12.

"Banded" is hosted by musician and television personality Brandon Jenner, with recording artist and "American Idol" finalist Didi Benami as co-host.

In the series premiere, 25 contenders will be placed into five brand new multi-genre bands under the tutelage of Grammy-winning and -nominated songwriters, producers, and artists such as Songwriters Hall Of Fame honoree Wendy Starland, credited with discovering and developing Lady Gaga; as well as Paul Ebersold, Steve Diamond, Justin Wilson and Dave Pahanish.

Each week will feature a roster of legendary mentors and guest judges from across the music spectrum, such as Vince Neil and Kip Winger; chart-topping country star Steve Azar; Vans Warped Tour mastermind Kevin Lyman; and world-class rock 'n' roll drummer Mark Schulman, among many others.

The inaugural season presents eight all-new episodes, with six hour-long episodes bookended by the 90-minute season premiere and season finale. A special video podcast will accompany each episode, as "Banded" contestants and stars breakdown all the latest happenings from the show.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with AXS TV in launching the inaugural season of 'Banded'," said Nico Albano, executive producer of the series. "AXS TV's national and digital platforms are incredibly robust, giving viewers multiple ways to conveniently enjoy our content. We hope that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between AXS TV and 'Banded', and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward into the future."

"'Banded' is the perfect complement to our growing lineup of all-new original music-themed programming, putting a fresh spin on the standard music competition format that brings viewers into the fascinating creative process that each band undertakes," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's vice president of programming. "We have some truly talented competitors and world-class mentors onboard, and we cannot wait to share all of this and more with our audience when 'Banded' premieres on AXS TV's platforms [this] month."

GameTV will be the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of "Banded". The series will air every Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on GameTV, beginning July 8.

"We are excited to be the exclusive home in Canada, and look forward to premiering it this summer," said Maria Donatelli, director of programming for GameTV.

For more information, visit www.BANDEDtv.com.