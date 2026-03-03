BUTCHER BABIES Release New Single 'Lost In Your Touch'

BUTCHER BABIES return with their powerful new single "Lost In Your Touch", produced by Howard Benson. Blending emotional vulnerability with crushing intensity, the track — which marks the second release from BUTCHER BABIES' forthcoming album via Judge & Jury Records — serves as a key chapter in an LP that functions as a deeply personal love letter to vocalist Heidi Shepherd's past reflecting on the experiences, relationships, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons that have shaped her over the last 25 years. It's a record rooted in self-reflection and growth, honoring where she's been while embracing the strength and clarity of who she has become today.

Heidi shares: "10 years ago, I watched the love of my life fall in love with someone else. I watched him fill my shoes with another girl's touch. She slowly took my place in the late-night phone calls and early morning coffee. He replaced 'us' with her name on his lips. I bent between this new reality and the past that my body and heart so desperately wanted back.

"As I watched this unfold, I couldn't help but wonder if they shared the same, deep emotional bond we once shared, and if 'she gets lost in his touch like I do,'" she adds. "This song brings me back to those heartbreaking moments alone; reflecting, growing, and finding myself again. I don't take a love like that for granted now. It's special, and deserves to be put on a pedestal.

"Recording this song with Howard was really special. From the get-go, he understood the emotion and story behind the lyrics. We both knew this song was going to be special, and treated it with the emotional sensitivity needed to not just hear the song, but to feel it."

Judge & Jury Records is a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE.

The instrumentation for BUTCHER BABIES' new LP was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills, California.

Howard says about "Lost In Your Touch": "I gravitated to this song immediately because of the vulnerability of the lyrics. To me, as a producer, if I can get lyrics like this that I know the vocalist will deliver — like Heidi delivers the emotions in this song — that's so critical to the track connecting."

Last November, Heidi wrote on social media about BUTCHER BABIES' upcoming album: "These songs are incredibly personal and hands down some of my favorite of my whole career. We're going to take a deep dive into the last 25 years of my life. This album is an autobiography, touching on early-life moments that I've never spoken about publicly.

"As always, [BUTCHER BABIES guitarist] Henry Flury and I have locked ourselves away in our studio for months. It's our confessional, our church, our therapy.

"I cant wait to let these songbirds fly, and finally introduce you to this part me".

In November 2024, BUTCHER BABIES released a new single, "Sincerity", a song rooted in wishful thinking. The lyrics dive into trusting someone to be delicate with your feelings, but rather having used those emotions to feed their own ego and benefit.

"Sincerity" marked BUTCHER BABIES's first release since the departure of co-founding co-vocalist Carla Harvey.

BUTCHER BABIES is Heidi Shepherd on vocals, Henry Flury on guitar, Ricky Bonazza on bass and Devin Nickles on drums.

BUTCHER BABIES played their first concert since the official departure of Harvey on July 27, 2024 at the Stonehenge festival in Steenwijk, The Netherlands.

The band announced Harvey's exit in a social media post on July 20, 2024. BUTCHER BABIES wrote: "As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and BUTCHER BABIES have officially parted ways.

"Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

"We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years," BUTCHER BABIES added. "We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of BUTCHER BABIES!"

In the fall of 2023, BUTCHER BABIES completed a European tour without Carla, who sat out the trek in order to undergo emergency surgery on her left eye.

BUTCHER BABIES released a double album "Eye For An Eye..." and "…'Til The World's Blind", in July 2023. The double album celebrated the tenth anniversary of BUTCHER BABIES' critically acclaimed debut, "Goliath", released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records.

BUTCHER BABIES' previous album, 2017's "Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE).

Photo credit: Jesse Shepherd (courtesy of The Syndicate)