MOTÖRHEAD Announces Seventh 'Lemmy Forever' Ceremony At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival 2026

On June 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, fans will once again gather to celebrate our friend, our brother, and one of rock 'n' roll's greatest icons, Lemmy Kilmister, at the legendary Download festival.

As part of the ongoing "Lemmy Forever" initiative, a special ceremony will take place at the onsite Lemmy's Lounge, where a miniature of Lemmy's custom urn containing a portion of some of his ashes will be enshrined in a vessel which represents one of Lemmy's true loves in life, and something which went on the road with him too, a place he would undoubtedly have approved of — the classic fruit machine.

For years, these ceremonies have been about making sure Lemmy remains where he belongs: among the fans, the music, and the places that meant something to him. Because of his brotherly connection, Phil Campbell always felt strongly about personally placing Lemmy's ashes at these events. With Phil's unfortunate passing, another longtime friend of Lemmy's — someone who knew him well and shared that same spirit of friendship and loyalty — will carry the torch (as many of his friends have carried on the torch of keeping his legacy alive) this year and preside over the ceremony.

The "Lemmy Forever" journey has already seen Lemmy honored at some of Lemmy's favorite places, including Hellfest in France, Wacken Open Air in Germany, Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, Stringfellows in London, Bloodstock Open Air and in Lemmy's hometown of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent.

"It remains a responsibility we proudly carry," says MOTÖRHEAD manager Todd Singerman. "Not everyone can make the pilgrimage to visit Lemmy in Hollywood, so we are bringing Lem back to his fans. These places meant something to him, and they mean something to the people who loved him. It's important that they have somewhere they can come, raise a glass, share a story, and spend a moment with him."

The ceremony will also give fans a chance to pay their respects for Lemmy's bandmate, longtime guitarist Phil Campbell, who tragically passed away in March of this year.

"When Phil passed, we lost such an important family member, and I know Lem would insist we all raise a glass to Phil as well," says Singerman.

Following Download, Lemmy's journey will continue north. On June 16 at 12:00 p.m., the same ashes that were enshrined at Download festival will be transported to O2 Apollo Manchester , where a further "Lemmy Forever" ceremony will take place.

Friends of Lemmy will gather to share stories, celebrate his extraordinary life, and honor a man whose influence on rock 'n' roll remains as powerful today as ever. Fans will once again have the opportunity to spend time with Lemmy, pay their respects, and be part of the continuing celebration of his legacy.

In a fitting tribute to one of Britain's most beloved rock icons, these ashes will make the pilgrimage to Download festival each year before returning home to O2 Apollo Manchester, where fans will be able to visit Lemmy throughout the rest of the year. It is another way of ensuring that Lem remains where he always belonged — among the people, the music, and the community that meant so much to him.