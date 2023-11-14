MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY Could Be Honored With Statue In His U.K. Birthplace

According to StokeOnTrentLive, a proposed statue of MOTÖRHEAD leader Lemmy could be built in his birthplace in the United Kingdom.

Lemmy was born Ian Kilmister in Burslem, one of the towns that is part of the city of Stoke-On-Trent in Staffordshire, before he and his family moved to Newcastle-under-Lyme.

If it's approved by Stoke-on-Trent City Council, the statue will be erected within Burslem's Market Place. The statue would be sculpted in Staffordshire clay by internationally renowned local sculptor Andy Edwards. It would be installed on an eight-foot (2.5m) plinth, designed to resemble an overhanging stage. The plinth would be made from a rigid stainless steel frame clad in black granite and would include the MOTÖRHEAD logo as well as personal and career details about Lemmy.

A mock-up submitted with the planning application for the proposed Lemmy statue as it could look in Burslem's Market Place can be seen below.

The planning application states: "It's anticipated the project could eventually be expanded to possibly include a branded café, bar, visitor centre etc to further draw visitors from across the nation and, potentially, worldwide. Though Lemmy is perhaps not an historical figure like those normally commemorated with such memorials, it's important to acknowledge such an influential cultural icon and his links to this historic town.

"The statue will be in traditional materials, appropriately sized and in keeping with the surrounding area. As such, it is felt that the installation will result in an overall positive impact upon the Market Place and, thus, the Conservation Area.

"Similarly, the proposed statue will not negatively impact upon the surrounding listed and historic buildings. The development seeks to improve the public realm and bring in more visitors and revenue to the area, hopefully leading to further investment and regeneration of this historic Potteries town."

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete the aforementioned European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.