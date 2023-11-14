JACK RUSSELL And TRACII GUNS Announce Collaborative Album 'Medusa'

RUSSELL / GUNS marks the beginning of a fresh artistic partnership between two legendary figures of Los Angeles hard rock: Jack Russell and Tracii Guns, accompanied by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro Del Vecchio.

The pair have announced an upcoming new studio album, "Medusa", to be released January 12, 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl. To kick off the announcement is the first single "Next In Line", which showcases Jack's stellar vocals and Tracii's always-clear and catchy riffs and is the first shot at showing just what a powerhouse RUSSELL / GUNS is to contemporary hard rock.

Commenting on the partnership, Guns said: "Jack is one of the greatest rock voices of our generation. It's a total honor to play guitar on this record."

For Russell, this project represents a long-awaited return to recording and new music, coming seven years after the release of "He Saw It Comin'" with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Instead of dwelling on the past and attempting to recreate the storied origins of the multi-platinum hard rock entity, Jack is excited to be moving forward and collaborating with none other than Guns, an artist experiencing a creative resurgence of his own.

On "Medusa", Jack and Tracii have discovered a common thread in a collection of songs that draw from the bluesy power and heavy energy of their most celebrated material and roots, yet infused with a fresh, energetic drive and modern metallic production.

About the album, Jack had this to say: "It was so great making a record with Tracii! Initially, I had my reservations about making this record, but in the end it kicks ass. I'll play with Tracii anytime!"

"Medusa" is an album that showcases inspired artistic integrity and commitment to rock'n'roll from two extraordinary rock stars of the '80s and '90s.

"Medusa" track listing:

01. Next In Line

02. Tell Me Why

03. Coming Down

04. Where I Belong

05. For You

06. Give Me The Night

07. Living A Lie

08. In And Out Of Love

09. Medusa

10. Back Into Your Arms Again

11. I Want You

In 1984, Russell burst on to the scene as the frontman for GREAT WHITE, a prominent presence in the Los Angeles music scene. The band's self-titled debut, along with platinum-selling albums like 1987's "Once Bitten..." and 1989's "...Twice Shy", sold over eight million copies worldwide. Their rock legacy continued into the 21st century, and in 2011, Russell went on to form JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE.

Guns is a legend in his own right. He founded L.A. GUNS in 1983, which later merged with another group called HOLLYWOOD ROSE, laying the foundation for one of the true giants of rock: GUNS N' ROSES. After departing the band and reuniting with former GIRL lead vocalist Phil Lewis to reform L.A. GUNS, he signed with Vertigo Records and released 14 studio albums with the band. He also ventured into various side projects, including CONTRABAND (with Michael Schenker and others),SUNBOMB (with Michael Sweet of STRYPER),and more recently BLACKBIRD ANGELS with Todd Kerns (of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS).