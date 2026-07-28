MOTÖRHEAD Partners With KnuckleBonz360 For First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Experience

KnuckleBonz has announced an official collaboration with MOTÖRHEAD to bring the legendary rock 'n' roll icons into KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching summer 2026. The licensing agreement was brokered by Global Merchandising Services, the worldwide agent for MOTÖRHEAD.

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With more than 20 band worlds launching in 2026, KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, explore and see album art come to life.

Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz Corp., commented: "When we began designing KnuckleBonz360, we knew we needed to make 'everything louder than everything else' and bring the MOTÖRHEAD 3D experience to life. The Warpig imagery and Lemmy's raw power on stage create a great setting for both physical and digital products and experiences. Now, every MOTÖRHEAD fan in the world can gather together to celebrate the 50+ years of the band."

The creators are also fans! The Motörhead BackStage Experience has been developed by a team of incredibly talented artists, engineers and enthusiastic superfans. This means that MOTÖRHEAD fans worldwide can come together in KnuckleBonz360 to celebrate the band's entire unstoppable legacy, from the earliest days of MOTÖRHEAD's relentless touring machine to the landmark "Ace Of Spades" era and beyond in a series of authentic environments and experiences.

"MOTÖRHEAD's legacy continues to inspire generations of fans around the world, and this partnership brings that legacy to life in an entirely new way," commented Jen Harper, senior licensing manager at Global Merchandising Services. "KnuckleBonz360 gives fans a unique opportunity to connect with the band's iconic world and celebrate the music, imagery, and spirit of MOTÖRHEAD like never before."

The Motörhead BackStage Experience will feature digital collectibles and other physical collectibles and merchandise that ships worldwide. This multiplayer world allows MOTÖRHEAD fans to connect and explore together. The experience launches summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360 waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

MOTÖRHEAD is one of the most iconic and influential rock bands in music history. Founded in 1975 by the legendary Lemmy Kilmister, the band redefined the boundaries of rock 'n' roll with their signature blend of heavy metal, punk, and blistering speed. Celebrated for their uncompromising attitude, unmistakable sound, and timeless anthems, MOTÖRHEAD has built a global legacy that continues to inspire generations of fans and creators.

KnuckleBonz Corp. is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture. With the launch of KnuckleBonz360, the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music.