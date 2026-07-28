TOM MORELLO Announces 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want' Album, Shares 'Date Night' Single

Legendary musician, guitarist and songwriter Tom Morello has unveiled his latest full-length project, and first solo rock album, "Everyone Gets Everything They Want", arriving September 25 via Mom + Pop Music. Further cementing his reputation for fusing high-octane rock with unwavering activism, the new collection confronts issues of fascism, immigrant rights, and global political turmoil. The record is anchored by Morello's revolutionary fretwork, blending thunderous riffs, otherworldly solos, and an uncompromising lyrical vision. Production credits include Tyler Smyth, Carl Restivo, Zakk Cervini, Dan Carey and Sam Nelson Harris.

The music spans a diverse array of styles and collaborators, reflecting decades of experience as a songwriter and performer. Serj Tankian, KNEECAP and BEARTOOTH all make appearances, and Morello's fifteen-year-old guitar wiz son Roman, who has been startling audiences on tour with his dad the past three years, shares writing credits on five songs, contributing monster riffs and fiery solos.

Morello has released a new track today with "Date Night". The song tells the true story of three young Dutch girls who served as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II. Sisters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen and their close friend Hannie Schaft used their youth and innocent appearances to slip through checkpoints, to smuggle weapons, to sabotage rail lines, and to help hunted Jewish children escape persecution. Most famously, they acted as underground assassins, seducing Nazi officers, luring them into the woods and killing them. Hannie was eventually captured, tortured, and killed by the Nazis, but she never snitched on her comrades.

Morello says: "I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists. I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists. And I make anti-Nazi songs for anti-Nazis. 'Date Night' is really a 'which side are you on?' song. If any of that offends you, do the math. Oh, and Roman Morello wrote the killer riff in this tune."

Morello previously released the song "Adjourn It". The track features Serj Tankian as well as Roman and condemns the rising tide of racism and anti-immigrant bigotry. For the song's video, clips from the film "Salt Of The Earth" (1954),are woven throughout the "Adjourn It" video to reflect the song's theme of resistance in the face of prejudice and injustice.

Morello has a long history of organizing activism-oriented concerts, rallies, and events, and continues to be a leading voice for social justice causes and workers and immigrants rights issues across the country and around the world. In addition to his solo work with THE NIGHTWATCHMAN and his role in RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE, Morello remains one of modern rock's most influential guitarists, and outspoken activists.

Having just wrapped another run with Bruce Springsteen and the E STREET BAND on the "Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour", as well as a blistering stop at this past weekend's Newport Folk Festival, Morello will perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 19. In addition, Morello recently announced Power To The People festival — a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action — taking place Saturday, October 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The sold-out one-day festival curated by Morello, will feature special performances from an extraordinary lineup of artists and activists including Dave Matthews, FOO FIGHTERS, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, PUBLIC ENEMY, Killer Mike, Brittany Howard, DROPKICK MURPHYS, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss),Serj Tankian, GRANDSON, THE NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, THE LINDA LINDAS, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and a DJ set by artist Shepard Fairey.

"Everyone Gets Everything They Want" track listing:

01. Beth From Electronics

02. Everyone Gets Everything They Want

03. Adjourn It (feat. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello)

04. I Am Not Yours To Command

05. Soldier In The Army Of Love

06. Unconquered (feat. Kneecap)

07. Date Night

08. The Last Rung On The Ladder

09. Everything Burns (feat. Beartooth)

10. Pretend You Remember Me

11. Untethered

12. They Can't Kill Us All

Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock 'n' roll. Known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous riffs, Morello is a groundbreaking artist whether in his solo career or as an original member of the rock bands RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE — two acts responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and a combined 30 million albums sold worldwide. His trademark style, innovative techniques, and effects that resemble turntable scratching redefined electric guitar playing and were crucial components of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's rap-metal sonic attack and AUDIOSLAVE's numerous radio hits, not only helping catapult Morello and both those bands to multi-platinum success but leading to his recognition by Rolling Stone magazine as No. 18 on the "100 Greatest Guitar Players Of All Time" and subsequent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Metal Hall Of Fame. Morello's signature guitar could also be heard in supergroups PROPHETS OF RAGE and STREET SWEEPER SOCIAL CLUB as well as a six-year stint with Bruce Springsteen and the E STREET BAND. Additionally, Harvard graduate Morello has for decades been a vocal political activist and solo artist who has championed countless human rights and workers' rights causes.

Mom+Pop was formed 18 years ago in 2008, inspired by indie labels such as Sub Pop, Secretly, Beggars Group and Dischord as a compass and conscience aspiring to earn respect within the artist community. Since that time, Mom+Pop Music has curated a critically acclaimed roster of artists and achieved significant success by releasing music from UNDERSCORES, Tom Morello, MGMT, MAGDALENA BAY, Courtney Barnett, CAAMP, VIOLENT VIRA, Maya Hawke, DEL WATER GAP, Porter Robinson and many others. Solely owned and operated by founder/co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus Rudd, M+P has a global team of 25 people and is self-distributed. Known for their artist-first mantra, M+P continues to amass industry accolades from artists, media, and colleagues, including Billboard's Independent Label Power Lists, A2IM's Libera Award for Label of the Year, and other recognitions. They have been featured in Forbes, Variety and Billboard over the years, with a focus on their credibility, thoroughness, and talented team. Mom+Pop Music has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch