MOTÖRHEAD Releases Live Version Of '(Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down' From 1982 Glasgow Concert

MOTÖRHEAD Releases Live Version Of '(Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down' From 1982 Glasgow ConcertSeptember 14, 2022
MOTÖRHEAD's fifth album, 1982's "Iron Fist", will be re-released for its 40th anniversary in new deluxe editions on September 23. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a hammer fist blow, remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a full concert, originally broadcast on Radio Clyde from March 18, 1982, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited-edition blue-and-black swirl of the original standalone album.
A live version of "(Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down", recorded in 1982 in Glasgow and featured on the upcoming "Iron Fist" 40th-anniversary release, can be streamed below.
The time-honored phrase "Follow that!" rang with deafening resonance when MOTÖRHEAD was faced with having to follow a rock milestone ("Ace Of Spades"),a No. 1 album ("No Sleep Till Hammersmith") and their bomber — the most spectacular stage prop rock had ever seen. As last shout from the three amigos lineup of Lemmy, "Fast" Eddie Clarke and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, "Iron Fist" was rudely dismissed by some ignorant loudmouth hap'orths as being "less" and has always suffered slightly from that initial idiotic disdain. We're here to finally correct that nonsense, as "Iron Fist" reveals itself as a vital snapshot of the band at a crucial period when they found themselves caught in the tornado ignited by success and, in true MOTÖRHEAD style, careered into their next phase at such velocity it transcended logic or reason to become this trio's final kamikaze joyride. Forty years later, "Iron Fist" sounds like prime MOTÖRHEAD with the gloves and seatbelts off. For sheer velocity, it could be fastest, most out-of-control of them all.
LP And CD track listing:
Original "Iron Fist" album
01. Iron Fist
02. Heart Of Stone
03. I'm The Doctor
04. Go To Hell
05. Loser
06. Sex And Outrage
07. America
08. Shut It Down
09. Speedfreak
10. (Don't Need) Religion
11. Bang To Rights
Jackson's Studio Demos October 1981
01. Remember Me, I'm Gone
02. The Doctor
03. Young & Crazy
04. Loser
05. Iron Fist
06. Go To Hell
CD & Digital Bonus Tracks
01. Lemmy Goes To The Pub
02. Some Old Song, I'm Gone
03. (Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)
04. Shut It Down
05. Sponge Cake (Instrumental)
06. Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)
07. Peter Gunn (Instrumental)
Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82 (Previously unreleased)
01. Iron First
02. Heart Of Stone
03. Shoot You In The Back
04. The Hammer
05. Loser
06. Jailbait
07. America
08. White Line
09. (Don't Need) Religion
10. Go To Hell
11. Capricorn
12. (Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down
13. (We Are The) Road Crew
14. Ace Of Spades
15. Bite The Bullet
16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
17. Overkill
18. Bomber
19. Motörhead
Taylor died in November 2015 of liver failure. Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister succumbed to cancer the following month. Clarke died in January 2018 after a battle with pneumonia.
Clarke, Taylor and Lemmy appeared on five albums together: MOTÖRHEAD's 1977 self-titled debut, 1979's "Overkill" and "Bomber", 1980's "Ace Of Spades" and the aforementioned "Iron Fist".
Photo by Allan Ballard