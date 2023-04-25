  • facebook
MOTÖRHEAD To Release 'Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07' In June

April 25, 2023

MOTÖRHEAD will release "We Play Rock 'N' Roll: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" on June 16.

MOTÖRHEAD loved playing live and never ever judged their audiences. Everyone was encouraged, all were welcome. And that included people who like jazz! So when the Montreux Jazz Festival called requesting them, it made perfect sense in its own, unique way.

'Tis worth noting, too, that the Montreux Jazz Festival has always been about stepping beyond the boundaries of that "J" word, and embracing unique artists of all genres, styles and sensibilities, the only true consistent requirement being that they represent the best and most adventurous of their ilks. It is why, in the "artists played" list, alongside a Dexter Gordon you'll find a DEEP PURPLE or a ZZ TOP, and it's why the festival continues to attract a diverse roster of artists to its stage annually. The recordings of seminal performances such as these, were all given UNESCO heritage status in 2013, such is their value to the arts.

Recorded during the band's "Kiss Of Death" tour at the legendary Auditorium Stravinski on July 7, 2007 during that year's edition of the world-renowned Montreux Jazz Festival, this show is such a tremendous statement of just how potent and perfect a trio Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee were, with not just one of the more diverse set-lists of their decades together, but individual performances which prove how top of the tree each was in their own class. The set also includes the first official release of their cover of THIN LIZZY's "Rosalie". Watch the video below.

"We Play Rock 'N' Roll: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" will be released on double LP, double CD and digital.

Track listing:

01. Snaggletooth
02. Stay Clean
03. Be My Baby
04. Killers
05. Metropolis
06. Over The Top
07. One Night Stand
08. I Got Mine
09. In The Name Of Tragedy
10. Sword Of Glory
11. Rosalie
12. Sacrifice
13. Just 'Cos You Got The Power
14. Going To Brazil
15. Killed By Death
16. Iron Fist
17. Whorehouse Blues
18. Ace Of Spades
19. Overkill

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete the aforementioned European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

