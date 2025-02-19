MOVEMENTS Share Visualizer For New Single 'Where I Lay'

MOVEMENTS have shared a brand new single, "Where I Lay". The song boasts the band's signature push-and-pull guitar tension, but there is a level of stunning refinement of the group's sonic hallmarks. It also finds MOVEMENTS exploring some territory it had stepped away from in the songwriting process.

"'Where I Lay' is one of those songs that was tough for me to write," says MOVEMENTS vocalist Patrick Miranda. "Lyrically, it's really emotionally vulnerable and it had me revisiting places with my writing that I hadn't explored in a while. It's for anyone else out there who feels like they've never quite fit right in the world. This one is for the outcasts."

Regarding the single's striking black-and-white artwork and its overarching connective tissue with the previously released MOVEMENTS song "Afraid To Die", Miranda states: "It's a behind-the-scenes film photo that I took at the 'Afraid To Die' music video shoot. The idea is that 'Afraid To Die' and 'Where I Lay' are living in the same world thematically — and, in some ways, are extensions of one another. In 'Afraid To Die', I'm being chased by masked figures. In 'Where I Lay', the masked figure is going to be me. Since 'Where I Lay' is about feeling like you don't belong; it's almost this idea that the reason I was being chased in 'Afraid To Die' is because I never really was supposed to be part of the group of masked figures to begin with. It's like you're wearing a mask to try to blend in, but in the end, it's pointless... because one way or another, you'll be found out."

In other MOVEMENTS news, the band will embark on their 2025 North American Tour, joined by special guests CITIZEN, SCOWL and DOWNWARD. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on March 1 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona, making stops across North America in Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Torch at the LA Coliseum on April 6.

It's been a whirlwind few years for MOVEMENTS, as evidenced by the fact that band's 2020 album "No Good Left to Give" debuted at No. 3 on the Alternative chart and their streams have doubled since then with 478 million total streams in the U.S. alone. However, despite their success, the Southern Californian act have constantly reinvented themselves since forming in 2015 and the band's third full-length "Ruckus!" saw the post-hardcore quartet taking their sound to expansive and sometimes unexpected places. Produced by longtime collaborator Will Yip (CIRCA SURVIVE, CODE ORANGE),the album fuses post-hardcore and punk influences with a healthy dose of pop songcraft to create an album that defies scene conventions in favor of something wholly unique. In order to accomplish this, the band made three extended trips to Yip's Studio 4 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, to write and record the collection of songs that would end up as "Ruckus!"

"I truly don't believe that it could have been a more streamlined process and I don't think we've ever written music that's as good as what we put together for this record," Miranda explains.

"Ruckus!" saw MOVEMENTS integrating decidedly different influences such as GORILLAZ and STROKES into their sound to challenge people's preconceptions.