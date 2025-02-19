DISTURBED To Release New Single 'I Will Not Break' This Friday

DISTURBED will release a new single, "I Will Not Break", on Friday, February 21. A short teaser for the track is available below.

"I Will Not Break" was apparently helmed by producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT),who previously worked with DISTURBED on 2022's "Divisive" album.

Back in February 2023, b>DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan talked to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about DISTURBED's decision to work with Fulk on its eighth studio album, "Divisive", which came out in November 2022. He said: "It's always challenging because… The early part of our career, we worked with Johnny K, who did the first three albums with us. He's a hometown friend, out of Chicago. I knew him growing up, being a local guy, doing the demos for bands locally. And then we kind of self-produced throughout the years. Then we went to Kevin Churko in Las Vegas, who's done FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH [and] IN THIS MOMENT — a lot of great bands — out of Vegas. So, at this point, we just felt like we needed new life, we needed another person in there. So to let somebody in from the outside, to kind of become that fifth member of the band, is always challenging. I'm a bit of a control freak when it comes to our music, and to let somebody in and to try to allow them to have an opinion and trust them and respect what they do and bring to the table… I think we've opened up a lot more over the years. The older we get, we've kind of opened up to say, 'Hey, we can trust this person to throw ideas at us. It's gonna challenge us and push us too.'"

The guitarist continued: "It's a bit of a learning curve in the beginning. And I kind of was seeking out producers, trying to think who was catching my attention currently. And I thought Drew was kind of a younger guy in his 30s. I liked what he was doing [with] WAGE WAR and then MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, and he did a couple of one-off songs with PAPA ROACH and POP EVIL and stuff like that. So I really liked what he was doing with those bands, what he brought to the table with the production of them. And I thought that this could be a really good marriage between him and DISTURBED.

"We wanted to get back to some of the core elements of what DISTURBED is — those signature elements of… that animalistic side to David's vocals," Donegan explained. "Even though he's still very melodic, bringing out that animalistic side to him, bringing the heavy riffs with the syncopation in the rhythm section and then with the modern-day production. And we thought Drew would be a good marriage and a good addition to this band. And it was. I flew out to California to meet with him — it was just me and him — just to hang out, not even work together. I just wanted to see if we just vibed as people. And we just hit it off right away. I picked him as the producer. I told the [other] guys [in the band] my opinion: 'I think that Drew is the guy that we should at least enter the studio with and see how it goes.' And it was just a short period of time of being in the studio once we started the writing process that we felt his opinions, his contribution was something that we were gonna benefit from. And it just became a great friendship and working relationship with him. It was amazing. I've never had a better experience in the studio than being with Drew. Him and I had a great chemistry, and it really got the ball rolling for us to kind of create those ideas to give David a bed of music that was gonna inspire him melodically and lyrically."

"Divisive" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

Dan's recent divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which was a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it broke ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

DISTURBED's 34-date "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, and the second half will feature special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

DISTURBED recently announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band will reissue the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release, in editions including:

* A limited edition 1-LP (silver vinyl) and 3-CD box set. It includes the original album, B-sides, unreleased demos, and an unreleased 14-track concert from The Palladium in Los Angeles from April 2001 as well as songs recorded at Chicago's Metro in March 2000 and the London Astoria in February 2001. The box includes a poster, cloth patch, backstage pass, and a set of guitar picks. It also includes a book featuring rare photos and memorabilia, and an extensive essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED, and producer Johnny K. An exclusive lithograph signed by the band is included with the limited-edition D2C format.

* A 2-CD deluxe edition that includes the original album, plus a disc of B-sides, unreleased demos, and rarities. The booklet features an essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED and producer Johnny K.

* Vinyl editions, including variants in limited edition green vinyl, limited edition orange vinyl (Germany/Central Europe exclusive),and limited edition milky clear vinyl (Spotify Fans First).

* Digitally, which includes all 40 tracks included in the limited-edition box set.

"The Sickness" 25th-anniversary edition is available to pre-order on all formats. The deluxe box set will be available via the band's web site and digitally on March 7, and via all retailers in North American on March 21.

DISTURBED has become one of the most celebrated and commercially successful metal acts of all time. To date, DISTURBED has seen record-breaking success with sales of over 17 million units and 14 billion streams. It all began with "The Sickness", which includes their songs "Down With The Sickness" (recently certified eight times platinum),"Stupify" (two times platinum),"Voices" (gold),and "The Game" (gold). The album peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart and spent a total of 106 weeks on the chart. To date, "The Sickness" has been streamed 2.5 billion times worldwide. It was included as No. 24 on Loudwire's "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums" list, one of Metal Hammer's "20 Best Albums Of 2000," and was highlighted in Revolver magazine's "20 Essential Nu Metal Albums" list. Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, DISTURBED have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It's why they've claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly eight billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The band have six RIAA album certifications, and singles from all eight albums have reached the top ten of the Mainstream Rock chart.

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for "Believe", "Ten Thousand Fists", "Indestructible" and "Asylum", occupying rarified air alongside METALLICA — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential five-times-platinum debut "The Sickness" in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum "Stupify", "Inside The Fire" and "Land Of Confusion", two-times-platinum "Stricken", six-times-platinum "Down With The Sickness" and seven-times-platinum "The Sound Of Silence" to name a few. The latter notably received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, DISTURBED never stop, and their most recent 2022 album "Divisive" featured their 17th No. 1 at Rock Radio "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and more.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn