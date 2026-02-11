MUDVAYNE And HELLYEAH Frontman CHAD GRAY Announces More Spring 2026 Solo Shows

After selling out his debut solo concert in Las Vegas last month, MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray has added three more "30 Years Of Madness" dates to his itinerary. The gigs will mark Chad's first-ever solo performances and will take place during a year when MUDVAYNE is not scheduled to do any touring. It will also be an opportunity for Gray to play songs from HELLYEAH, which has been inactive since early 2020 when its U.S. tour was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, Gray had reunited with his previous band MUDVAYNE, which played its first two shows in 12 years in 2021 and has since completed several tours, in addition to releasing two new songs, "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones".

"30 Years Of Madness" tour dates:

April 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

May 26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

May 29 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

May 30 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Backing Gray at the shows will be HELLYEAH guitarist Christian Brady and MUDVAYNE touring guitarist Marcus Raffety, among other musicians.

Earlier today, Gray shared the following message via his social media: "Well my metal family… we sold out Vegas in just days! Still can't believe it! I feel so grateful for you all.

"We decided to get with a few of our good friends and put together some more shows! You know I couldn't get out there and not play The Machine Shop! I can't wait to come hang off the rafters with you again! We have a stop in Illinois at The Rust Belt before wrap up party with our EPIC Event Center family. Those last two shows I will have Doobie open the show and get you all ready!

"All I keep saying is, 'This is going to be so much fun!' That's what it is… fun, a celebration! Music from both of my bands – MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH.

"Tickets go on sale Friday for all 3 shows. We have pre sale tickets for East Moline and Green Bay starting today! Get the code from my website! See you all soon! – Madnesss Chadnesss".

Last month, Chad addressed his reasons for staging solo shows at this point in his career, telling Rock Feed: "I'm not doing anything anyway. And I need to play. I wanna play. I wanna keep playing and keep doing what I do. A few people love what I do, so [I'll try to] please those people as best I can, like I do every night. And I'm nervous about it. I'm sure Phil Collins, when he broke away from GENESIS and did his own thing, or Tom Petty, or even there are people… Ozzy [Osbourne] was a band guy. He was in [BLACK] SABBATH. He did a solo career. I'm not saying I wanna chase this whole solo career thing or anything like that… It's just this is a nice buffer for this break that's apparently taking place with MUDVAYNE. This just gives me something to do — not only just playing the shows, but I wanna create. I feel like that's what I was put on this earth to do, is create. And that's where I'm happiest — that's where I'm happiest. And so I think I'm just kind of doing this for me, and I'm doing it for the fans. I hope that people would like to hear both fans in the same night, in the same set. I would hope so."

Asked if there is any chance that he could play more solo shows in other parts of the country and the world in the coming months, Gray said: "I'm surrounding myself with really good people" — including Rafferty and Brady — "very incredible professionals that I've worked with for a lot of years of my career, and they wanna be a part of it. And that feels really good. It feels really good, that my professionals in MUDVAYNE and past professionals in HELLYEAH and stuff want to be a part of this. Like, literally, they're just, like, 'Let's go.' 'Cause my people, my professionals I have relationship with. I'm close — I'm very close with them. So this is great for me, it's great for me personally to see these people come and be, like, 'Yes, we wanna be a part of this.' 'Yes, we think this is a cool idea.' 'We think your fans will love it.' And if there was that, which I know there was a little bit about, a lot of MUDVAYNE fans looked at HELLYEAH as the wall between me and MUDVAYNE, I know a lot of PANTERA fans looked at HELLYEAH as the wall between Vinnie and PANTERA. We just wanted to play. That's all we wanted to do, man. It wasn't about that. It was just, like, we wanted to get together and create something new that was different from both of those bands and just see what happens. And I think we did that. And I love the idea of getting maybe some MUDVAYNE fans in the room that just absolutely banished HELLYEAH [laughs], and vice versa. There's probably some HELLYEAH people that are, like, "Fuck MUDVAYNE.' 'Cause I know a lot of people are, like, 'I like HELLYEAH better than MUDVAYNE.' It's more straightforward than MUDVAYNE. But I think all the tracks are like, all the songs are — it's me, man. So there's a lot of emotion on both sides of it. There's a lot of aggression, but there's a lot of storytelling and a lot of life work and life stories and stuff in both bands."

Vinnie Paul recorded a total of six albums with HELLYEAH over a decade, including its latest, "Welcome Home", for which he laid down his drum tracks before his passing.

STONE SOUR drummer Roy Mayorga stepped in as Vinnie Paul's replacement for the touring activity in support of "Welcome Home", which came out in September 2019.

Mayorga previously played with HELLYEAH bassist Kyle Sanders in MEDICATION, the early 2000s outfit which also featured guitarist Logan Mader (MACHINE HEAD) and singer Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE).

MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett sat out the band's summer/fall 2025 "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11, 2025 in Dubuque, Iowa and concluded on October 26, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In 2024, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and Gray.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.