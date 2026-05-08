MUDVAYNE's CHAD GRAY Is 'Certainly Not Opposed' To Releasing New Solo Music

In a new interview with Jesea Lee, MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray spoke about his recently launched "30 Years Of Madness" series of live appearances. The first gig, which took place on April 24 at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw Gray backed by HELLYEAH guitarist Christian Brady, MUDVAYNE touring guitarist Marcus Raffety, drummer Devin Attard, guitarist Joe Bonasorte and bassist Nick Villarreal, among other musicians. Asked if he is open to the idea of releasing new music under the Chad Gray banner, the singer responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm certainly not opposed to it. But just promoting music and everything is just done differently now. It's about having those tools. It's about having the right people plugged in to be able to let people know that you have new music.

"We released the new MUDVAYNE songs ['Hurt People Hurt People' and 'Sticks And Stones' in 2025], and everybody was super stoked about those. But I thought for sure 'Sticks And Stones' would be a Top 10 single, and it topped out at [Top] 20. It was weird, because everybody at radio fucking loved that track. It's just it's done a little bit differently now than it used to be. It's not saying that it's not able to be done now, because people do it. But I'm not sure we were plugged into completely that world."

Asked if the disappointing performance of "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones" contributed to MUDVAYNE's decision to take a break from touring and recording in 2026, Chad responded: "No. Not at all. It was just merely, like, boom, boom, boom, boom. Four years in a row of just hitting it. Like, let's chill. Let's put it on ice for a minute and see what kind of opportunities come, having put it on ice for a year. Just see what happens. 'Cause we just headlined [a tour]. So who knows? [We weren't interested in] headlining again within such a short amount of time. We want things that we do to be successful, and we want people to be excited to see us, and sometimes when you kind of know you're gonna be able to see them next year, you kind of pass. 'Ah, maybe I'll pass this year, and I'll just go see them next year.' So it's just one of those things, where you're just, like, 'Eh.'"

Referencing his solo project, Chad said: "I'm excited. I'm excited about what we did. I'm excited I decided to do this. I think the fans really enjoyed [the first show]. I think the fans are gonna continue to enjoy it. I know I enjoyed it, and I'm gonna continue to enjoy it. And I think I'm doing it for the right reasons."

After Lee noted that some fans will likely be excited about the prospect of seeing songs from both MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH performed on the same night, Chad concurred. "That's exciting for me, too," he said. "You can't always guarantee that MUDVAYNE fans are gonna be HELLYEAH fans and that HELLYEAH fans are MUDVAYNE fans. They were two separate things. They were two completely kind of different things. And with HELLYEAH, it was funny, 'cause [late HELLYEAH and PANTERA drummer] Vinnie [Paul Abbott] used to say, like, 'Man, it's frustrating to me because people look at our band like a wall between me and PANTERA and you and MUDVAYNE.' And that's not what it is at all. It was just some dudes getting together in a room and going for it and just having some fun. But people did kind of look at it like, 'I'm not gonna like HELLYEAH because HELLYEAH is keeping Chad away from MUDVAYNE, or keeping Vinnie away from doing the PANTERA reunion,' or something like that. And we always wanted HELLYEAH to kind of stand on its own. That's why we never played MUDVAYNE songs and we never played PANTERA songs in our sets. We just wanted HELLYEAH to be what HELLYEAH was. It was a very true band that was real. There was a lot of passion in that project. It was a passion project, is what it really was. And there was a lot of passion in that project. We worked really hard in that band for fucking 12 years."

Back in March 2021, Gray released a solo single, a cover of "Always On My Mind" — a song made famous by Willie Nelson. The track was originally recorded for his fall 2020 wedding to SiriusXM on-air personality Shannon Gunz.

The "30 Years Of Madness" concerts mark Chad's first-ever solo performances and are taking place during a year when MUDVAYNE is not scheduled to do any touring. It is also an opportunity for Gray to play songs from HELLYEAH, which has been inactive since early 2020 when its U.S. tour was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, Gray had reunited with his previous band MUDVAYNE, which played its first two shows in 12 years in 2021 and has since completed several tours, in addition to releasing the aforementioned two new songs, "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones".

In a recent interview with "The David Ellefson Show", Gray was asked how the idea for his solo gigs came about, Chad said: "Since we brought [MUDVAYNE] back in '21, we've done it once a year for the last four years. And it's just, like, management, everybody's just, like, 'We should probably give it a break. We should probably just take 2026 off.' And I'm just, like, I'm 54 fucking years old. I'm not taking a year off. That's like me putting my happiness in a cage for a year. That's where I shine. I love to service my fans. I love to fucking help however I can and give back. And just sitting around my fucking house with my thumb in my ass, doing fucking projects and shit, it's not the way I'm wired, man. I wanna work. I'm a worker bee."

Gray continued: "I was writing, recording or touring nonstop in one band or another for 20 fucking years. And Vinnie passed. It took a little bit [of time to get back into it]. I came back to the MUDVAYNE table, put that back together. And then we did it. And then we were off 46 weeks. And then we did it, and then we were off 46 weeks. And the old days of like writing, recording, touring, writing, recording, touring, which is what I loved, that was out the fucking window. So even though I'm going out once a year for six weeks or seven weeks or whatever, I'm just sitting around the fucking house all the time. So the whole idea of this, honestly, was when we said we were gonna take the year off, and it's just, like, I don't wanna do that."

Vinnie Paul recorded a total of six albums with HELLYEAH over a decade, including its latest, "Welcome Home", for which he laid down his drum tracks before his passing.

STONE SOUR drummer Roy Mayorga stepped in as Vinnie Paul's replacement for the touring activity in support of "Welcome Home", which came out in September 2019.Mayorga previously played with HELLYEAH bassist Kyle Sanders in MEDICATION, the early 2000s outfit which also featured guitarist Logan Mader (MACHINE HEAD) and singer Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE).

MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett sat out the band's summer/fall 2025 "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11, 2025 in Dubuque, Iowa and concluded on October 26, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In 2024, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and Gray.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.