MUDVAYNE's CHAD GRAY On Celebrating 'L.D. 50' 25th Anniversary Without GREG TRIBBETT: 'He Wanted Us To Do This Tour'

In a new interview with Brenden "Peaches" Peach of the Idaho Falls, Idaho radio station KBEAR 101, MUDVAYNE singer Chad Gray spoke about what it has been like to play shows on the "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour without MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett whose wife recently lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are excited to be standing on any stage we can be on because I'm telling you what, I would rather be at home in bed in a fetal position crying right now. But I'm out here. I'm out here forGreg. He wanted us to do this tour. And there's no way that I could do what I'm doing right now if I didn't have the love and support of my fans that are standing in front of me every single night. You love days off out here, 'cause it's a grind, but I'm telling you what — that's one thing I miss about a day off. I might be relaxing or whatever, or chilling, but, man, a big part of me wants to be on stage, 'cause what we exchange is profound and very, very powerful and it is absolutely giving me the motivation. My fans, my friends, my family, my tribe are giving me all the love and support that I need. So just thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11 in Dubuque, Iowa and will conclude on October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour features support from STATIC-X, while VENDED is opening every show.

"L.D. 50" was MUDVAYNE's debut studio album, arriving in August 2000 via Epic, and established the band as a new yet major player in the hard rock scene. It eventually went on to achieve a gold certification. Years after its release, both Revolver and Metal Hammer deemed the album an essential of the '00s metal class, rightfully so.

Regarding how touring is different today compared to how it was 25 years ago when "L.D. 50" was first released, Gray told Peaches: "Back then, I toured that album for 26 months, and there was probably a week or two off at the end of each tour, maybe a week. And then we were right back in it. We had shit consistently lined up to do. We were like worker bees — working, working and working. And now touring, since we've been back, it's like once a year. I don't like it, personally. I've been writing, recording and touring for 25 years. I wanna write and record and tour. But you just can't go overtour, you know what I mean? You can't tour too much. And you lose some of the excitement. But I think the [two] new [MUDVAYNE] songs [which were recently released] are really helping with that. I mean, I think you can come back officially and do it and make everyone happy, but if you wanna have staying power and longevity in your comeback, you need to release [new music]. I think that will help."

After Peaches noted that a lot of fans are demanding to see MUDVAYNE perform in their hometown, Chad said: "I wanna be there. I wanna be in their city. I just wanna make sure that when I'm in your city, everybody wants to be there. And if I'm in your city every three months, then there's a lot of, 'Ah, I'll just see you next time.' Where if you tour in the States once a year, it's, like, 'If I don't go see 'em now, I'm not gonna get to see 'em for a year, if I ever get to see 'em again at all.' 'Cause we did that too — we just straight up went away for 12 years."

According to a GoFundMe campaign that was launched more than a year ago, Debbie Tribbett was diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in the lining of blood vessels (endothelium). It is an aggressive malignancy that can spread rapidly and is difficult to treat.

Debbie's passing was confirmed in a September 7 post on the MudVayNe Mob fan page on Facebook.

"With the heaviest of hearts we mourn the loss of our dearest most beautiful friend Debbie Tribbett," the post read. "Anyone who has been here from the start of the Mob family knows she was a huge integral part of this page and the family she did take a step back once she needed to but was still watching and sharing as she always did. She was fiercely supportive of MUDVAYNE and her loving husband Greg always so proud! I thank her for bringing her love and light to so many of us who were lucky enough to connect with her. We miss you beautiful sweet friend more than words can say god bless you and may your family be blessed with strength".

Last year, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was MUDVAYNE's touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and Gray.

On September 11, MUDVAYNE released a new single called "Sticks And Stones". The track arrived two weeks after the release of MUDVAYNE's first new single in 16 years, "Hurt People Hurt People", which has already accumulated over half a million streams and counting.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away more than seven years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.

Released in 2000 via Epic, "L.D. 50" produced three singles — Dig", "Death Blooms" and "Nothing To Gein". "L.D. 50" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 85 on the Billboard 200. It was certified gold by the RIAA for shipment in excess of half a million copies in the U.S. alone.

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. The 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.