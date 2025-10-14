MUDVAYNE's MATT MCDONOUGH On Response To Band's Reunion: 'It's Almost Like We're The Classic Rock Now'

In a new interview with Joshua Toomey of the "Talk Toomey" podcast, MUDVAYNE drummer Matt McDonough spoke about the band's first two new singles in 16 years, "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones", which were made available via Alchemy Recordings. Asked if he and his bandmates were concerned about how their new music would be received by the fans, Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Yeah, it's like that always when you're releasing new material. You can't help but be concerned about the reception and how it's gonna be perceived. You don't wanna repeat yourself. You wanna push the envelope, at least the way we are. We enjoy exploring new space and trying new stuff, whatever, and sometimes that can backfire on you. And after the band was separated for quite a long time, coming back, we're different people, we're older. So all of those things add up to a different sound. You're curious how it's gonna be received. So far it's been overwhelming and it's really flattering. I mean, I'm still grateful for all of the attention we get."

Matt also talked about the supposed nu-metal resurgence in recent years, partly thanks to a whole new wave of exciting revivalists as well as scene godfathers like SYSTEM OF A DOWN, LIMP BIZKIT and DEFTONES returning to headlining arenas and, in some cases, stadiums. He said: "The strange renaissance of that time period, it's almost like we're the classic rock now. Back in 2019, 2020, when we first started talking about a reunion, I was, like, 'No one's even gonna remember us. Who's actually gonna come out?' And the response for those first festivals, the Danny Wimmer[-produced events], the DWP festivals, was just a absolutely surreal and overwhelming. And now it's, like — I don't think it's an exaggeration — we see four generations of people. People in their early sixties, late fifties that were late '90s fans, and then their grandkids. There was an 8-year-old right in front last night in San Antonio."

He continued: "So, yeah, again, it's just — I don't know — timing, luck, what. But it seems to be happening for everybody. Obviously, DEFTONES have blown up. It's crazy — they're bigger than they've ever been. So I don't know. Maybe the world just is ready to come to a nu metal show, I guess."

As previously reported, MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett is sitting out the band's ongoing "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11 in Dubuque, Iowa and will conclude on October 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Last year, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was MUDVAYNE's touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and MUDVAYNE vocalist Chad Gray.

"L.D. 50" was MUDVAYNE's debut studio album, arriving in August 2000 via Epic, and established the band as a new yet major player in the hard rock scene. It eventually went on to achieve a gold certification. Years after its release, both Revolver and Metal Hammer deemed the album an essential of the '00s metal class, rightfully so. The tour will feature support from STATIC-X, while VENDED will open.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away seven years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.

Released in 2000 via Epic, "L.D. 50" produced three singles — Dig", "Death Blooms" and "Nothing To Gein". "L.D. 50" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 85 on the Billboard 200. It was certified gold by the RIAA for shipment in excess of half a million copies in the U.S. alone.

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. The 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.