MUSE Announces 2023 North American Tour With EVANESCENCE

On top of the global chart success of their ninth studio album "Will Of The People", multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band MUSE has announced a North American tour for spring 2023.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, MUSE's "Will Of The People" world tour will be no exception. The North American arena trek will kick off in Chicago, running its two-month course throughout multiple cities including stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The tour features special guest EVANESCENCE.

MUSE is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Since forming in 1994, MUSE have released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Their latest album, "Will Of The People", debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories including United Kingdom (their seventh consecutive No. 1),Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland. Their previous album, "Simulation Theory", debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories and followed their 2015 album "Drones", which went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album", the band's second.

MUSE have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, among others.

A presale for the MUSE tour begins Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register now at www.willofthepeopletour.com. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

MUSE "Will Of The People" 2023 North American tour with EVANESCENCE:

February 25 - Chicago, IL - United Center

February 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

February 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

March 02 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 03 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

March 07 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

March 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 11 - Quebec City, QB - Videotron Centre

March 14 - Montreal, QB - Bell Centre

March 17 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 02 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

April 04 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

April 06 - Los Angeles, CA- Crypto . com Arena

April 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 10 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

April 16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

April 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

April 20 - Salt Lake City, UT- Vivint Arena

Photo credit: Nick Fancher