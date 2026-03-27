MUSE Announces North American Tour Behind Upcoming Album 'The Wow! Signal'

One week after revealing their forthcoming tenth studio album, "The Wow! Signal", Grammy Award-winning English rock titans MUSE are announcing an extensive North American amphitheater tour. Promoted by Live Nation, "Muse - The Wow! Signal Tour" is set to launch on July 5, with various pre-sales starting Tuesday, March 31, at 12:00 p.m. local time, and general on-sale beginning Friday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. local, at muse.mu. You can find additional information and the band's full routing below. "The Wow! Signal" arrives June 26 via Warner.

Following MUSE's headlining July 2 appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest, "The Wow! Signal Tour" kicks off Sunday, July 5 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri, then touches down in cities across the United States — dipping briefly into Canada for dates including the Festival D'été De Québec — before wrapping up at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on Monday, August 31. Along the way, the band will be supported by BLOC PARTY and PORTUGAL. THE MAN on select dates, and THE TEMPER TRAP on all shows.

MUSE announced "The Wow! Signal" last week and shared the massive opening salvo of a lead single, "Be With You", alongside a scene-setting official music video directed by Nico Paolillo (DEAFHEAVEN, BAD OMENS) and starring Ella Balinska ("Resident Evil", "The Occupant"). The announcement was broadcast from space and was widely covered, with buzz from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Consequence Of Sound, Kerrang! and Billboard. "Be With You" was the No. 1 Most Added at Alternative Radio, debuting at No. 29 and already trending Top 20, and has earned three million global streams in the first week.

The cinematic "Be With You" video and its various teasers also hinted at the new album's themes. "The Wow! Signal" takes its name from one of the most compelling interstellar mysteries of the last century: a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source. The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence "6EQUJ5" and wrote "WOW!" on the printout beside it — giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore.

Ahead of "Be With You", MUSE released the "With You" docuseries on YouTube collecting intimate stories from their global fanbase filmed during the band's blockbuster "Will Of The People" tour. Bassist Chris Wolstenholme's mum also makes a charming appearance amid the moving vignettes. In 2025, MUSE returned to the road for a summer festival run, which included stepping in for KINGS OF LEON at Madrid's Mad Cool — a show NME described as "an era-spanning, revolutionary space-tacular."

While there's still little to go on beyond "The Wow! Signal"'s title, the track list, and lead single, the commonalities therein speak to the forces powering MUSE's new era: a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Unravelling VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MUSE's "The Wow! Signal" tour dates

Jul. 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Jul. 05 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~

Jul. 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul. 10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul. 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul. 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul. 17 - Québec, QC @ Festival d'été de Québec ^

Jul. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul. 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul. 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul. 28 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul. 29 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug. 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater - ~

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion - ~

Aug. 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater - ~

Aug. 18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater - ~ +

Aug. 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater - ~

Aug. 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 26 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug. 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - ~

^ festival

* support from BLOC PARTY

- support from PORTUGAL. THE MAN

~ support from THE TEMPER TRAP

+ non-Live Nation date

"The WOW! Signal" track listing:

01. The Dark Forest

02. Nightshift Superstar

03. Shimmering Scars

04. Cryogen

05. Be With You

06. Hexagons

07. The Sickness In You & I

08. Unravelling

09. Hush

10. Space Debris

MUSE is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their previous album, "Will Of The People", debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories globally and marked the band's seventh consecutive album to debut in the U.K. top spot. Their 2015 album, "Drones", went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album", the band's second.

Since forming in 1994, MUSE have released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, MUSE have won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards, and seven Q Awards, among others.

Photo credit: Shot by Polocho