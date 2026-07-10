Music Community Introduces System For Tagging AI-Generated Songs

IFPI, RIAA, A2IM, WIN, IMPALA, The Grammys, SAG-AFTRA and Human Artistry Campaign, representing a broad spectrum of recorded music creators and companies around the world, announced a unified approach to voluntary track labeling to give fans clearer information about the use of generative AI (GenAI) in sound recordings. Distinguishing between "AI-Generated" and "AI-Assisted", the labels are conceived with broad, global adoption in mind, across digital music services and other partners. The labeling is designed to evolve as technology and requirements change.

Vikki Oakley, IFPI CEO, and Mitch Glazier, RIAA chairman and CEO, said in a joint statement: "Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used in the music to which they listen. Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency. We acknowledge the many ways AI is being used creatively, so we expect to offer fans additional information as adoption of generative AI labeling grows and technology evolves,."

In April, the music streaming service Deezer reported that AI-generated tracks comprised 44% of all new music delivered to its platform while Apple Music has said that more than one-third of the tracks uploaded to its platform are "100% AI." Simultaneously, more artists are exploring ways to use AI to support and enhance, but not replace, their ideation and creativity. These new labels will help listeners distinguish between wholly AI recordings and those where AI was used by human artists in limited ways.

The GenAI labels announced today build on the important work of other partners to provide a harmonized and fan-friendly approach designed to support broad adoption of an industry standard across the music ecosystem.

Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM (American Association of Independent Music),said: "The independent community knows the magic of music lives in an authentic connection between artists and fans. Technology will keep offering new ways to make and enjoy music, but that bond still runs on trust. As questions of integrity, authenticity, and provenance grow, that trust depends on people knowing what's real. That's why A2IM supports the whole industry coming together behind a clear, shared standard for labeling AI."

Noemí Planas, CEO of WIN (Worldwide Independent Network),said: "For artists and fans around the world, true connections and trust are everything. Clear labeling of AI-generated content is central to this: it gives fans the transparency they deserve and supports the human-centered, safety-first approach that the global independent community has championed through the WIN Principles for Generative AI. Implementing the shared standards that the music industry is collectively developing is key to navigating AI responsibly and keeping creativity at the heart of it."

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA, the European independents association, said: "As set out in IMPALA's Digital Music Plan, establishing an industry wide framework with standard definitions regarding AI generated material and labelling is crucial and urgent for the independent sector. We welcome this as an important initial step towards a provenance system that the whole industry can embrace with pride as a quality mark. More than a labelling exercise, it is a foundational opportunity for the whole sector."

Harvey Mason Jr., The Grammys CEO, said: "As AI continues to be integrated into the creative process, artists and fans alike deserve a clear way to communicate how and when it's being used. This initiative ensures that creativity, authorship, and artistic intent remain at the center of every song. Giving artists the ability to tell that story strengthens trust and supports a more sustainable future for music."

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, said: "Transparency is essential, but it is only the beginning. Fans deserve to know when the music they hear is AI-generated or AI-assisted, and performers deserve a marketplace that recognizes, values, and protects human creativity. This framework is an important step toward giving listeners clear information. SAG-AFTRA continues to reinforce the principle that AI should not be used to replace, imitate, or exploit artists without consent and fair compensation."

Dr. Moiya McTier, Human Artistry Campaign senior advisor, said: "Transparency is a core Human Artistry principle, and this proposal delivers on that promise. Honesty has always been the best policy, and fans deserve to know if and how AI has been used in recordings they hear. The Human Artistry Campaign appreciates the collaboration, work and commitment to transparency made by organizations who have pulled together this landmark proposal. We look forward to broad adoption of this pro-human, pro-artist approach across the music ecosystem."

The labels use visual icons to give fans quick insight into whether and how AI was used in a sound recording — supported by metadata and related delivery systems. This reflects the music community's need for clarity in labeling and supports compliance with evolving requirements across jurisdictions. The organizations will work with digital music services, distributors, aggregators and standard-setting bodies on industry-wide implementation.

Track-level labeling across digital music services will help fans distinguish between "AI-Generated" and "AI-Assisted" recordings using the following high-level guidelines and suggested icons:

AI-Generated (track-level label)

Generative AI was used to generate the entirety or the primary portion of the creative elements of the recording. This would include, for example:

* Lead vocal performance generated by AI, or

* Key instrumental performance generated by AI, or

* Entirely prompt-generated AI music.

AI-Assisted (track-level label)

The recording was created substantially by humans and expresses human creativity; however, generative AI was used for some expressive elements. Humans performed the lead vocal and primary instruments.

These labels apply to the use of generative AI in sound recordings and will be available for use in the near future. The system does not cover the use of generative AI in lyrics, composition, music videos or cover art at this point.