MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, COHEED AND CAMBRIA And THURSDAY Members Join Forces In L.S. DUNES

Luminaries from rock's thriving post-punk and hardcore scene — guitarist Frank Iero (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE),guitarist Travis Stever (COHEED AND CAMBRIA),vocalist Anthony Green (CIRCA SURVIVE),bassist Tim Payne (THURSDAY),and drummer Tucker Rule (THURSDAY) — have joined forces to create L.S. DUNES. The brand new band will release its debut album, "Past Lives", on November 11 via Fantasy Records.

Today, L.S. DUNES unleashed the LP's first single — the blazing "Permanent Rebellion".

Unshackled from the expectations and aesthetics of their already successful careers, L.S. DUNES super-charge their heavy anthems with punk energy into a sound unlike anything that has come before it. From the gripping, theatrical opener "2022" and the crunchy, frenetic earworm "Like Forever" to the pummeling, expansive "Permanent Rebellion" and the disarming album closer "Sleep Cult", "Past Lives" is an electrifying and emotional ride.

"Past Lives" was produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, QUICKSAND) and recorded at his Studio 4 Recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Going deep on issues of fearlessness, dependency, nonconformity, and impermanence, writing for the album was a collaborative effort.

After the shock of the pandemic shutdown, the close friends and mutual admirers urgently realized that "tomorrow" is not promised. "We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together; in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we'd ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again," Iero recounts. "'Permanent Rebellion' is about taking back what is rightfully yours."

Rule adds: "We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls."

The seeds of L.S. DUNES were planted during rehearsals for THURSDAY's Christmas livestream event in 2020 which included friends and acquaintances from some of their favorite bands. The chemistry at the serendipitous, impromptu jam sessions was instantaneous. With the addition of CIRCA SURVIVE's vocalist Green, it was organically clear, this time, the music formed the band.

L.S DUNES will make its live performance debut with two shows: at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 16 and Aftershock festival in Sacramento on October 8. More U.S. dates have been confirmed, with the full list below.

"Past Lives" track listing:

01. 2022

02. Antibodies

03. Grey Veins

04. Like Forever

05. Blender

06. Past Lives

07. It Takes Time

08. Bombsquad

09. Grifter

10. Permanent Rebellion

11. Sleep Cult

L.S. DUNES on tour:

Sep. 16 - Chicago - Riot Fest

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

Nov. 12 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Ampitheater

Nov. 13 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Nov. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario - Velvet Underground

Nov. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Lanes

Nov. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Nov. 27 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Nov. 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov. 30 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar