MYRKUR Releases 'Touch My Love And Die' Single, Announces 'Dansk Melodi Grand Prix' Performance

Myrkur, the project of Danish composer, vocalist and classically trained multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, has released a new single, "Touch My Love And Die".

In the glow between flames and shadows, between whispering voices and resounding silence, a space emerges where music is not merely heard — it is felt. With "Touch My Love And Die", Myrkur presents an entry for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix that feels more like a ritual than a song. A piece that draws threads from Nordic mythology, human vulnerability, and cinematic grandeur, gathering them into a moment where darkness is not hidden, but allowed to speak.

"Touch My Love And Die" is a dark, cinematic ballad in which Myrkur's various musical expressions merge into a new whole. The sound incorporates elements from metal, Nordic folk music, and film scores, recorded in Dolby Atmos with real musicians — from cello, a girls' choir, and ancient folk instruments to drums captured with more than 40 microphones. A physical, human soundscape in a time marked by speed, artificiality, and distance.

Lyrically, the song moves within the supernatural and the gothic. A romance with multiple layers: a kiss of death, a warning, a spell. Love as both release and danger. For Myrkur, it is essential that the lyrics remain open and can be freely interpreted by the listener.

The past year has been marked by major personal and artistic changes, and the song stands as a culmination of this movement. Recorded in winter 2025 with Christopher Juul (HEILUNG),Myrkur describes "Touch My Love And Die" as a work into which "heart, soul, blood, and tears" have been poured — both in song and performance — something she hopes can exist as an antidote to a world dominated by A.I. and a throwaway culture. A reminder of humanity's roots, spirit, and resilience.

With "Touch My Love And Die", commissioned via Danish broadcaster DR, Myrkur enters Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2026 with a contribution that does not seek to fit in, but to open the space. A song in which darkness is not concealed, but allowed to cast light. The winner of the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix will represent Denmark at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna, Austria in May.

Under the name Myrkur, Bruun has, across four albums, two EPs, and a staged work, created a distinctive artistic universe in which Scandinavian folk music, black metal, and cinematic soundscapes reflect one another. From the emotionally charged metal expressions of "M" (2015) and "Mareridt" (2017) to "Folkesange" (2020) and "Spine" (2023),where she found grounding in ancient ballads, mythology, and shared narratives, Myrkur has consistently moved between the familiar and the untested — between darkness and light, the brutal and the beautiful.

In parallel, Myrkur has worked extensively with music for film, television, and theatre, including as a composer for "Vikings: Valhalla" on Netflix and as the creator of the soundtrack for "Ragnarok" at The Royal Danish Theatre. The cinematic and narrative dimensions have long been an integral part of her artistic language, and this is precisely what she now brings into Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

Photo by Julia Nikiforova