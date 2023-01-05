  • facebook
NANCY WILSON On Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award From Recording Academy: 'It Speaks To The Relevance Of The Songs'

January 5, 2023

HEART's Nancy Wilson has reacted to the news that she and her sister Ann will be honored with the Recording Academy's 2023 lifetime achievement award. Other honorees include NIRVANA, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick.

The awards will be presented at the Special Merit Awards ceremony, which will return for the first time since 2020 during Grammy Week on February 4, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

The lifetime achievement award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's national trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 6),Nancy took to her social media to write: "I can hardly fathom the Lifetime Achievement Award is coming to me and my sister Ann. It's a deep acknowledgment for the nearly 50 years of our lives we put into this music. It is more than meaningful for both of us. It speaks to the relevance of the songs themselves and what those songs continue to mean to our loyal and our new fans. And I hope it speaks to the new breed of amazing women who are now emerging in the world of rock - keeping it alive and kicking. And I plan to keep on kicking too."

She added: "Thank you to my supportive blended family, our FANS, our incredible players who've joined and continued on their own journey, the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs! I love you".

Nancy and Ann Wilson are being recognized as lifetime achievement award honorees for their creative work with the rock band HEART. HEART was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, sold over 35 million records, garnered four Grammy Award nominations, landed 10 Top 10 albums, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, had several No. 1 hits, and achieved "the longest span of top 10 albums on the Billboard charts by a female-led band." HEART's influence can be palpably felt everywhere from rock and heavy metal to hip-hop and pop. As a result, their music resonates in nearly every corner of pop culture.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the Grammy Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the Grammy Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

Posted by Nancy Wilson on Thursday, January 5, 2023

