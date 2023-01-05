Can NICKELBACK Members Guess Their Songs Played Backwards?

In a new episode of SiriusXM's "Reverse The Verse", NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair attempt to identify the band's songs after hearing just ten seconds played backwards. Check out the results below.

During a recent appearance on the "Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged" podcast, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger called his brother, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger, "one of the great rock songwriters of our time. I think he belongs in the conversation of the greats of this moment in history and of the last 20 years," he added. "And it's okay [if some people don't give him enough credit]. History will be the ultimate judge. And it's all right.

"We never got into this thing for accolades of our contemporaries or communities or award shows or any stuff like that; that's never really been the motivator for us, to, 'Oh, we've just gotta get out there and win a Grammy,'" he explained.

"This is another opinion. Art is an opinion. We create opinions to put out there and then people have their own opinions about that.

"Every person, I think, interprets a song in a different way, and I think that's kind of the magic of it," Mike added. "You can throw the same song at 10 different people, and you might get 10 different answers about what is it about to them, what does it mean to them, what does it make them feel. I think that's the great part about music."

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow Mike to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.

NICKELBACK's tenth studio album, titled "Get Rollin'", was released in November.