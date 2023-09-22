NANCY WILSON, ROBERT + DEAN DELEO And CHRIS SLADE Confirmed For 'High Voltage Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp'

Ever dreamt of sharing the stage with rock legends? Here's your chance to turn that dream into reality. Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp proudly presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity featuring the iconic Nancy Wilson of HEART, the dynamic DeLeo brothers (Robert and Dean) from STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, and the thunderous beats of Chris Slade from AC/DC.

Jam with your musical heroes and live like a rock star for four days in Los Angeles over President's Day Weekend, February 15-18, 2024. You will join a band mentored by one of our rockstar counselors, such as Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO),James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME),Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh),Britt Lightning (VIXEN) and more, and dive deep into the world of rock anthems, focusing on AC/DC, HEART and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' legendary hits, including "Highway To Hell", "Thunderstruck", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Interstate Love Song", "Sex Type Thing" and more. Over the four days of camp, you will experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rock stars, question-and-answer sessions, live performances and more. You will perform one night at the legendary Viper Room and the final night at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, performing live with Chris Slade of AC/DC.

The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all skill and experience levels. A few weeks prior to camp you will have a call with our musical director to help learn about you to place you in a band that is perfect for you. Rock Camp will send you a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins you will be connected with your rock star counselor and bandmates to start further preparing for your camp experience. You will

not only come out of this camp a better musician, but will have one of the most amazing life experiences and leave with friends for a lifetime.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage. You will leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock and roll, and skills that will elevate your musical journey. Embark on this epic musical adventure and solidify your place in rock history!

For more information, visit www.rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."