THEORY OF A DEADMAN Releases Holiday Song 'Missing You This Christmas'

THEORY OF A DEADMAN has shared a brand-new holiday song, "Missing You This Christmas".

Commenting on the track, frontman Tyler Connolly said: "We've never done an original holiday track and for some reason the timing seemed right. Maybe it was all the years of hearing Mariah Carey in Target that sparked the idea."

"Missing You This Christmas" marks the first new music from THEORY OF A DEADMAN since the arrival of the band's new studio album, "Dinosaur", which was released earlier this year via Roadrunner Records. "Dinosaur", THEORY's eighth full-length, features their Top 10 Active Rock Radio hit "Dinosaur" and marks an overall return to form stylistically for the chart-topping Canadian quartet.

"Dinosaur", the follow-up to 2020's acclaimed album "Say Nothing", was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD) and recorded in Sweden at Atlantis Studios, made famous by ABBA. The 10-track collection features the hard-hitting title track "Dinosaur" and recent single "Two Of Us (Stuck)", which showcases THEORY's signature wit. Elsewhere on the new album is the recklessly raucous and righteously catchy party song "Ambulance", the gritty "Medusa (Stone)" and the aggressive "Get In Line".

THEORY OF A DEADMAN — the aforementioned Connolly (lead vocals, guitar),Dave Brenner (guitar, backing vocals),Dean Back (bass) and Joey Dandeneau (drums, backing vocals) — will be on tour in the U.K. through the end of September and will return back to the States for a co-headline run with SKILLET deemed the "Rock Resurrection Tour" which will kick off October 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2x4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, THEORY OF A DEADMAN has quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades. Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia with the self-titled, "Theory Of A Deadman", during 2002. In addition to the double-platinum breakthrough album "Scars & Souvenirs" (2008) and gold-certified "The Truth Is…" (2011),THEORY have notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified "All Or Nothing", "Bitch Came Back" and "Lowlife", platinum-certified "Angel", "Hate My Life" and "Not Meant To Be", double-platinum "Bad Girlfriend" and triple-platinum "RX (Medicate)". As the biggest smash of their career thus far, the latter hit, off their 2017 album "Wake Up Call", marked their third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and garnered a nomination for "Rock Song of the Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award-winning band's previous studio album, "Say Nothing", featuring the chart-topping and powerful single "History Of Violence", landed at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums chart. THEORY OF A DEADMAN's impressive catalogue has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than one billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 700 million views on their official YouTube.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine