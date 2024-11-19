NAPALM DEATH And THE MELVINS Reunite For 'The Savage Imperial Death March Part II' 2025 U.S. Tour

NAPALM DEATH and THE MELVINS trek across the U.S. this spring, joining forces for the next chapter of their legendary "Savage Imperial Death March" tour.

The iconic bands first teamed up in 2016 for a six-week tour. THE MELVINS brought their unparalleled mix of punk and metal, while NAPALM DEATH delivered their signature ferocious grindcore, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of intense, boundary-pushing music.

"NAPALM DEATH! MELVINS! What a dream! Not only are we looking forward to being on the road with our friends in NAPALM DEATH, but we're excited to have Dale and Coady both on drums once again," THE MELVINS' Buzz Osborne shares, noting that this is the return of Dale Crover behind the kit following a medical emergency in 2023, and the first time Coady Willis will perform in tandem with Crover since 2016.

The seven-week "Savage Imperial Death March Part II" outing also features an all-star line-up of openers: WEEDEATER (April 4-May 5),TITAN TO TACHYONS featuring MR. BUNGLE's Trevor Dunn (May 7-20),THE HARD-ONS with Jerry A (May 22-June 2) and Shane Embury's DARK SKY BURIAL, who will perform on all dates.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time (code: Stonerwitch).

"Savage Imperial Death March Part II" tour dates:

April 04 - San Diego @ CA Music Box

April 05 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

April 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 08 - San Jose @ CA The Ritz

April 10 - Los Angeles @ CA The Belasco

April 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ [to be announced]

April 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

April 15 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

April 17 - Dallas, TX @The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 18 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

April 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

April 20 - Baton Rouge @ LA Chelsea's Live

April 21 - New Orleans, LA @House of Blues New Orleans

April 23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

April 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

April 25 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

April 26 - Savannah, GA @ District Live

April 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

April 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 29 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

May 01 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte

May 02 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

May 03 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

May 04 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

May 08 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

May 09 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr .Small's

May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ TBA

May 12 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

May 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

May 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

May 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 17 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

May 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Main room

May 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

May 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

May 25 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit

May 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

May 31 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

June 01 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

June 02 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

June 03 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

June 04 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

June 06 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 07 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

NAPALM DEATH are credited as pioneers of the grindcore genre by incorporating elements of crust punk and death metal, using a noise-filled sound that uses heavily distorted, down-tuned guitars, grinding overdrive bass, high-speed tempos, blast beats, and vocals that consist of incomprehensible growls or high-pitched shrieks. Their music features extremely short songs, fast tempos, and sociopolitical lyrics. Even after exerting an indelible influence on the entire world of heavy music for nearly 40 years, there is still no band on Earth that sounds like NAPALM DEATH. Not just pioneers, but an enduring benchmark for invention and fearlessness in heavy and experimental music of all kinds, the Birmingham legends are still hurtling forward at full pelt.

THE MELVINS are one of modern music's most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington, the group — founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later — has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they've released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records, and far too many to count singles and rarities. Recent releases include 2024's "Tarantula Heart", an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions, the six-song 2022 "Bad Mood Rising" and "Five Legged Dog" (2021),an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.