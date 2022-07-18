NAPALM DEATH Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With BRUJERIA

British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH will embark on the "Campaign For Musical Destruction" U.S. tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from BRUJERIA, with additional support from FROZEN SOUL, CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER and MDC on select dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

With BRUJERIA

Oct. 12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Oct. 14 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

Oct. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER)

Oct. 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom (with CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER)

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

With BRUJERIA, FROZEN SOUL and MDC:

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct. 23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s

Oct. 26 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

Oct. 27 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Oct. 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Oct. 29 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 31 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

With BRUJERIA, FROZEN SOUL:

Nov. 01 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

Nov. 03 - Orlando, FL - The Social

Nov. 04 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

Nov. 05 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

Nov. 07 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Nov. 08 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Nov. 09 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

With BRUJERIA, FROZEN SOUL and MDC:

Nov. 11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Nov. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Nov. 13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Nov. 14 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

With BRUJERIA, FROZEN SOUL:

Nov. 16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outdoors

Nov. 17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (with CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER)

This past February, NAPALM DEATH released a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to NAPALM DEATH's latest album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" comes with a total playing time of 29 minutes and is available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format.

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" came out in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

In a recent interview with RAMzine, Mark "Barney" Greenway spoke about the fact that NAPALM DEATH is often classified as a political band, a perception he says is not entirely accurate.

"Well, the thing is is this: I would say we're equally apolitical because the ideas that we actually espouse are human ideas, and human ideas surely, and should, transcend politics," the singer explained.

"But, yeah, for sure, I'm a person — I come from the left; that's how I grew up; that was where my ideas kind of came from. So, yeah, it's that. That's what we are — we are a 'human ideas' band."

Asked if he ever encounters fans who begrudge him for his opinions and how he feels and what he represents, Greenway said: "From time to time, you get people that are in opposition to what you say, but you know what? That's fine, man. I'm not here to beat people with a stick; that's not the point. 'Cause that's kind of entrapment in a way. And I'm not there. But I am here to say there is a better way; there are better ways. It doesn't mean I'm here to say, 'You must do what I say and do what I do.' The whole essence of where NAPALM takes ideas was about actually true freedom, anarchy in a way — peaceful anarchy. So that's where I continue to… that's where my path goes."

More than a decade ago, Greenway told Washington Post Express that he wasn't a fan of "mainstream" politics. "The power structures really bug me," he said. "I won't go into this too deeply because we'll be at this forever, but I think the structures that are in place at the moment give the people in power more rights than you and me have, and how can that be right? Systems evolve and systems change, and maybe there's an argument that the whole worldwide system really needs to change so the people at the bottom of the scale right now really get more input, because it's just not happening and it needs to at some point if we want to maintain a peaceful, tolerant world — it's just got to. So, in that sense, NAPALM's not really — I'm probably playing cat among the pigeons right here — but is it really a political band at the end of the day? I don't know. I see it as an extension of the things I believe in, and the band does: humanitarianism and peace and tolerance. Is that politics? Maybe it is and maybe it isn't; I don't know. But would I still be involved [in social issues] if the band were to go on pause? Well, yeah, because I was of that nature before I joined the band. It wasn't like I flipped a coin overnight and decided this was how I was gonna direct myself; I was that way, to be honest, since I was 6 or 7 years old. My dad was involved with trade unions, and I understand what I believe to be injustice. So, I will always be involved with something, because I can't really see me working for someone in a suit, making money for them, and getting really bored. [Laughs]"