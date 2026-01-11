NAPALM DEATH Is Recording Demos For Band's Seventeenth Studio Album

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury and touring guitarist John Cooke have entered Parlour Studios in Kettering, U.K. with longtime producer Russ Russell (DIMMU BORGIR, AT THE GATES, AMORPHIS) to begin recording demos for the band's seventeenth studio album.

Earlier today (Sunday, January 11),Embury shared an Instagram photo of him with Cooke and Russell at Parlour, and he included the following message: "A couple of successful days guitar blasting on new @theofficialnapalmdeath songs … Tomorrow it's bass grind time #shanenapalmdeathbook #napalmdeathalbum17 #grindcore #deathmetal #punk @theparlourstudios @discordance668 @russrussell444".

In February 2022, NAPALM DEATH released a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" was a partner recording to "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" came with a total playing time of 29 minutes and was made available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format.

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" was released in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's sixteenth studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and featured artwork by Frode Sylthe.

Embury released his autobiography, "Life?… And Napalm Death", in October 2023 via Rocket 88, an imprint of the established British book production company Essential Works.

Largely misunderstood and widely mocked in their early days, NAPALM DEATH nonetheless became the benchmark for uncompromising extremity, as well as a political force for good. Dismissed by many as a ridiculous noise, NAPALM DEATH became the credible face of extreme art rock, beloved of John Peel, NME cover stars and indie music darlings. Embury's debut studio release with the band, 1988's "From Enslavement To Obliteration", remains a seminal work of raging sonic violence coupled with ultra-credible punk critiques of corrupt politics, capitalist opportunism and societal collapse. The record remains as revered today as it ever was.