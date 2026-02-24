NAPALM DEATH's MARK 'BARNEY' GREENWAY: 'When Kids Pay Money To See Shows, They Should Get 100%' And 'Nothing Less'

In a new interview with Poland's Strefa Music Art, NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway was asked if he has ever felt "bored" of being in the band, more than three and a half decades after he joined the British grindcore pioneers. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think everybody goes through that at points, but it's how long that feeling lasts. Because if you're bored, if you, if you know within yourself you're bored for a period that lasts for, say, a few months, then you really should consider whether it's right to do it anymore. Because I personally believe when kids come in paying money to see shows, whatever the art form music is, it should be 100%, nothing less. Because people, it's not easy for people in any times — I know it's particularly difficult right now, but any time it's difficult, [because] there's only so much people have to spend. So if they come and they give you their money, basically, you should give 'em a hundred percent — no less. It's important. So if you not getting that feeling anymore, you have to question whether you should be doing it anymore. And I think also from a recording point, making albums, if you say to yourself, 'I've run out of ideas. I'm not stimulated enough to do this anymore. I'm not inspired enough to do this anymore,' you have to question whether you really should try even doing it, because nobody needs 50% of an art form — I personally don't think."

Circling back to whether he has ever personally felt "bored" of being in NAPALM DEATH, Barney said: "I did go through feelings of that, but it was very, very small periods of time. And it was other things that were affecting me, so I could go, 'Yeah, okay, well, I'm not having such a great couple of months. That's why I feel dispirited.' But after that, I was okay. If it comes to a point in a few years or whenever that I go, 'I'm not feeling great on stage anymore. I don't feel as if I have anything new to often creatively, musically,' then no more for me. Finish."

Earlier this month it was announced that NAPALM DEATH and THE MELVINS have joined forces for "Savage Imperial Death March", due on April 10 via Ipecac Recordings. The effort is described in a press release as "a true collaboration — not a split, but a new album featuring members of both bands." The album shares its name with the two bands' "Savage Imperial Death March" tours from 2016 and 2025, but marks their first full-length studio collaboration under the moniker.

"Savage Imperial Death March" was recorded at THE MELVINS' Los Angeles studio, with THE MELVINS' Buzz Osborne (vocals/guitar) and Dale Crover (drums) joined by NAPALM DEATH's Greenway (vocals),Shane Embury (bass) and John Cooke (guitar).

Embury and Cooke recently entered Parlour Studios in Kettering, U.K. with NAPALM DEATH's longtime producer Russ Russell (DIMMU BORGIR, AT THE GATES, AMORPHIS) to begin recording demos for the band's seventeenth studio album.

In February 2022, NAPALM DEATH released a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" was a partner recording to "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" came with a total playing time of 29 minutes and was made available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format.

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" was released in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's sixteenth studio LP was recorded with Russell and featured artwork by Frode Sylthe.

Embury released his autobiography, "Life?… And Napalm Death", in October 2023 via Rocket 88, an imprint of the established British book production company Essential Works.

Largely misunderstood and widely mocked in their early days, NAPALM DEATH nonetheless became the benchmark for uncompromising extremity, as well as a political force for good. Dismissed by many as a ridiculous noise, NAPALM DEATH became the credible face of extreme art rock, beloved of John Peel, NME cover stars and indie music darlings. Embury's debut studio release with the band, 1988's "From Enslavement To Obliteration", remains a seminal work of raging sonic violence coupled with ultra-credible punk critiques of corrupt politics, capitalist opportunism and societal collapse. The record remains as revered today as it ever was.